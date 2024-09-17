Ben 10 Live-Action Film Shares Disappointing Update On Project Revival; REPORT

It looks like Ben 10 fans hoping for a live-action movie are in for some bad news. The plans for a Ben 10 live-action film have been officially dropped. The update comes from Steve Richards, a filmmaker and producer who was involved with the project. In an interview with The Direct, Richards confirmed that the movie is no longer happening due to licensing issues. He explained that while they had the rights to make the movie in the past, those rights have now expired, putting an end to the project.

Back in 2011, there was excitement around the idea of a live-action Ben 10 film. Joel Silver, a big Hollywood producer, had signed on to develop the movie, and Warner Bros. was set to distribute it. As per Comicbook, Silver even mentioned that he wanted to make the movie in a way that stayed true to the original Ben 10 material, inspired by his own children who were fans of the series.

However, over time, the project faced delays, and eventually, the rights to make the movie expired. The Ben 10 franchise itself has been fairly quiet in recent years. The last new content came out in 2020 with the fourth season of the Ben 10 remake, which aired in 2016.

Although the remake was successful, Ben 10 has not seen any new developments due to changes in the TV landscape, such as the rise of streaming services and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this does not mean that a live-action Ben 10 movie will never happen. Given Hollywood’s current love for nostalgia, there could still be a chance for Ben 10 to get its moment on the big screen.

Advertisement

For now, though, it seems like Ben 10’s live-action plans have come to an end, at least for the foreseeable future. Despite the disappointing news, Ben 10 still holds a special place in the hearts of many fans, and its legacy remains strong. With the success of other reboots and adaptations, it's possible that the franchise might one day get another shot at a live-action revival.

We will be sure to update this section with more intel on the popular franchises as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel on the same.

ALSO READ: Black Clover Chapter 374: What to Expect Next? Recap, Theories & More to Know