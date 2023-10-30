Berserk of Gluttony Episode 5: Fate's revenge; release date, where to watch and more

Fate plans to take revenge on Hado by letting him find him so that he can kill him at last. Berserk of Gluttony Episode 5 will continue Fate's story and reveal how his revenge plan unfolds. The new episode is set to premiere this week.

Berserk of Gluttony Episode 5: Release date and where to watch

The final release date of the next episode of the anime will be November 2, 2023, as per the schedule of Crunchyroll. All the episodes of the anime will be found only on the official pages of Crunchyroll. We will be sure to update this section as soon as there is any more detail on this.

What to expect next?

The title of the fifth episode of Berserk of Gluttony will be 'To Galla.' In the next outing, Fate may finally confront Hado and exact revenge for his past wrongdoings. Roxy embarks on her perilous mission, facing danger in Galia. Gluttony's hunger for powerful souls could pose a growing threat. Aisha's impending death weighs heavily on Fate's shoulders as he attempts to support Roxy.

Meanwhile, Rafale and Memil continue their quest for immortality, delving deeper into mysterious forces. The future holds uncertainty and danger for the characters in this unfolding story.

Berserk of Gluttony Episode 5: Previous episode recap!

The title of the previous episode of Berserk of Gluttony was 'Crowned Beast.' In this episode, we see Fate, known as the Corpse Lich, meeting Roxy at the Hart vineyards, where her mother senses an attraction between them. Kobolds threaten the vineyards, and Fate encounters a mysterious Galian girl. Roxy leads a hunt, unaware of the presence of a deadly Crowned Kobold.

Fate kills the Crowned Kobold, but Gluttony's hunger becomes uncontrollable. Roxy suspects the Galian girl. Aisha, terminally ill, secretly entrusts Fate with supporting Roxy. Gluttony craves more powerful souls, turning one eye red. Hado hunts Fate, and Roxy, manipulated by the Vlericks, accepts a dangerous mission. Rafale and Memil seek immortality in Tenburn. Unable to stop corruption, Fate plans revenge on Hado.

It will be interesting to see what the story brings to the table.

