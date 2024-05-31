BET: New Live-Action Adaptation Of Kakegurui Announced: Here's All The Updates So Far

Netflix is preparing for a new live-action anime adaptation, BET, based on Kakegurui, following the success of One Piece and Yu Yu Hakusho. Netflix has also revealed its cast.

The story of BET follows a mysterious transfer student from Japan named Yumeko, who enters an elite boarding school with a penchant for gambling and a dark secret. On her quest for revenge, she soon finds herself a target of the school's powerful Student Council.

Netflix announces live-action adaptation of Kakegurui Manga

Netflix has announced the cast for BET, a live-action TV adaptation of the popular Japanese manga, Kakegurui. BET will be headed up by a solid cast including Miku Martineau, Ayo Solanke, Eve Edwards, Clara Alexandrova, Hunter Cardinal, Anwen O'Driscoll, Aviva Mongillo, and Ryan Sutherland. As for the show's story, it will draw inspiration from the original Kakegurui manga and anime. Set in an elite boarding school, BET follows a group of students who navigate the school's cutthroat hierarchy and find themselves dabbling with underground gambling.

BET is in production in Toronto, Canada with Warrior Nun creator Simon Barry as showrunner and Boat Rocker Media producing. With ten episodes to its name, BET hopes to bring the world of Kakegurui outside of Japan and into a new world.

A short synopsis of the series was posted by Netflix today, "In BET, the boarding school's hierarchy is upturned when Yumeko, a mysterious transfer student arrives from Japan with a dark secret and a gambling prowess that puts her in the crosshairs of the powerful Student Council. Ultimately, her revenge quest threatens to upend the school's status quo entirely."

The original Kakegurui manga has been running since March 2014 and has inspired spinoff manga and multiple TV anime seasons, as well as live-action TV series and film adaptations.

Yen Press publishes the manga in English and describes the first volume:

"Hyakkaou Private Academy. An institution for the privileged with a very peculiar curriculum. You see, when you're the sons and daughters of the wealthiest of the wealthy, it's not athletic prowess or book smarts that keep you ahead. It's reading your opponent-the art of the deal. What better way to hone those skills than with a rigorous curriculum of gambling? At Hyakkaou Private Academy, the winners live like kings, and the losers are put through the wringer. But when Yumeko Jabami enrolls, she's gonna teach these kids what a high roller really looks like!"

By February 2019, the manga had over 5 million copies in circulation. It had over 6.2 million copies in circulation by July 2021, and over 6.8 million copies in circulation by June 2022.

More about Kakegurui

Kakegurui is set at Hyakkaou Private Academy, a high-class elite school housing the children of Japan's wealthiest and most influential people, with many future leaders and professionals among the student body. However, the student hierarchy in this school is not determined by academic performance or athletic ability, but rather by gambling.

Students are ranked by their monetary contributions to the Student Council, which fuels an intricate gambling system where students freely bet their fortunes against one another after class.

Those who win earn popularity, prestige, and connections, while those who lose and fall into debt become slaves to the whims of the remainder of the student body known as Pets, nicknamed Fido or Mittens depending on gender and identified with a collar-like tag around their necks. Pets who are unable to clear their debts by graduation receive Life Schedules that dictate their futures as they work to pay off their debts.

Second-year student Yumeko Jabami is, at first glance, a beautiful, cheerful, and intelligent high school girl who recently transferred to Hyakkaou Private Academy, but deep inside she is a compulsive gambler who simply gambles for the thrill of it, unlike the rest of the students from Hyakkaou who do so for financial or social gain.

Unrestrained by rules or logic, and with an exceptional observation ability to see through gambling scams, she quickly disrupts the hierarchy of the school, drawing the attention of the Student Council, especially its president, Kirari Momobami, who takes interest in Yumeko.

