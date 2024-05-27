Exploring Black Butler Season 4 Episode 8 Release Date, Plot & More

Black Butler Season 4 episode 8 is set to be released next month. The previous episode mainly focused on the last cricket match between the Blue and the Green House. Although Sebastian tried to pursue the headmaster of the academy, he was unable to find him. The upcoming episode will focus on the aftermath of the Cricket Tournament while revealing the existence of Derrick Arden.

Black Butler is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Yana Toboso. In North America, the series has been licensed by Yen Press. It was published in Yen Plus from August 2009 to July 2010. The anime series was licensed by Funimation. Funimation lost the rights to the first two seasons, and they were later acquired by Aniplex of America. By March 2024, the Black Butler manga had over 35 million copies in circulation, making it one of the best-selling manga series.

Black Butler season 4 episode 8: release date and where to watch

Black Butler Season 4 episode 8 is set to premiere at 11:30 pm JST on Saturday, June 1, 2024, as part of the spring 2024 anime release season. The anime will be available in English, Latin American Spanish, French, German, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on Crunchyroll, shortly after its premiere.

The release timings for different zones are listed below:

Black Butler Season 4 Episode 8 will be available on Tokyo MX, BS11, Crunchyroll, and Bilbili in Japan, North, Central, and South America, Europe, Oceania, and India, and with English subtitles on Crunchyroll and Bilbili in South Asian and Southeast Asian countries.

The Black Butler manga has seen significant growth, with over 30 million copies in circulation worldwide by January 2021, 32 million by July 2022, 34 million by July 2023, and 35 million by March 2024. The manga has also been a top-selling series in Japan, with the comics anthology Rainbow Butler ranking seventeenth in the weekly chart of best-selling manga in March 2009.

The series itself was ranked tenth in the top-selling manga series in Japan in 2009, selling 1,603,197 estimated copies. The manga's success can be attributed to its high circulation and high-quality content.

Black Butler season 4 episode 7 recap and what to expect from episode 8

The Black Butler series follows Ciel Phantomhive, the 12-year-old Earl of Phantomhive serving as the Queen's Watchdog. He is tasked with solving crimes in the underworld of Victorian-era London. Ciel has formed a contract with the demon Sebastian Michaelis, who disguises himself as his butler, to seek revenge on those who tortured him and murdered his parents. In exchange for his services, Sebastian will be allowed to consume Ciel's soul.

In Black Butler season 4, episode 7, the Sapphire Owl House faces the Green Lion House in a cricket match, despite Sebastian's assistance. Ciel Phantomhive steps up despite their failed trick. Sebastian searches for Weston College's Headmaster to uncover missing students' mystery.

Ciel's deceptive deliveries and flashback reveal Sebastian's advice to invite Lau, distracting opponents and causing the Green Lion's downfall. In the second innings, Lawrence Bluewer uses a defensive strategy advised by Ciel, leading Sapphire Owl to a competitive total. Despite criticism, Ciel's quick thinking secures a decisive run-out, leading Sapphire Owl to victory, ending with a jubilant celebration.

Black Butler season 4 episode 8 will mainly focus on the aftermath of the Cricket Tournament and progressing the missing students storyline. Although Derrick Arden has been a prominent name throughout the arc, he has yet to make an appearance in the anime, and this will be addressed in the upcoming episodes.

The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of circumstances and creators.

