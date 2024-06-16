Black Butler: Who Is Undertaker? Character Explored

This article contains spoilers from the Black Butler anime

The Black Butler anime is filled with cool and sophisticated characters who have their own unique personalities and motives in the story. One of them is the mysterious and eccentric Undertaker aka Kuroshitsuji, who is much more than just a funeral home director as he had first appeared.

Throughout his character arc, we learn that Undertaker has a very long history with the Phantomhive family going back to the days of Vincent Phantomhive. We got to see his role become more and more important in the story of Black Butler.

Who is Undertaker in Black Butler?

In the Black Butler series, Undertaker is revealed to be a former Grim Reaper whose relation to the Phantomhive family goes back to the days of Vincent Phantomhive and we learn that he used to be an informant for the family. His knowledge and connections to the underworld help him gather critical information and he exchanges this information for amusement instead of money.

Undertaker is a tall and mysterious man with flowing, long gray hair which he styles with a small braid on the side. He has a jagged scar that diagonally runs across his whole face, giving him a much sinister look. He also dresses in gothic Victorian attire complete with a grey scarf, a top hat, and several gothic accessories including prayer beads, an emerald ring, and black earrings. His luminescent chartreuse-colored eyes give away his otherworldly identity as all Grim Reapers share the same feature. As a Grim Reaper, Undertaker did not have a scar on his face and wore a black trench coat and glasses. He also carries his Death Scythe from his Grim Reaper days.

His personality is eccentric yet eerie and mysterious. The Undertaker has an intertwined history with the Phantomhives and is loyal to the family to the extent that he even left the Grim Reaper Dispatch. His goal to bring the Phantomhives back to life led him to practice necromancy and ultimately create the Bizarre Dolls.

Undertaker’s plot in Black Butler Season 4

In season 4, we got to see the reveal of Undertaker’s real identity and intention. During the Midnight Tea Party, we saw how he had created the mindless Bizarre Dolls with his goal of bringing all the Phantomhives back to life. One of these was the Bizarre Doll of the late Derrick Arden who was posing as the headmaster of Weston College where the season took place. We also learned Undertaker considered Johann Agares, who is also a Bizarre Doll to be his masterpiece, and with whose help he plans to fulfill his much larger plans beyond his necromancy.

Sebastian was the one who was able to solve this mystery and confronted Undertaker during this time. The villain was forced to give up his facade and come out, revealing his true identity and goals. He emerges from the shadows and relishes in the feeling of accomplishment thinking about the laughs his nefarious plans have brought him. Hopefully, we will get to see more of his character in the upcoming storyline of the series. Undertaker’s character was able to perfectly capture the gothic, mysterious, and nefarious charm of Black Butler that fans love.

