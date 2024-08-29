Black Clover: Adramelech's Origin Theory Sparks Internet Debate

The manga adaptation of Black Clover is currently in the last arc and readers are anticipating how the end will play out. According to Creator Yuki Tabata, he will indeed provide the type of climax to this story that he had intended from the very beginning. On the other hand, the serialization of this manga has been moved to Jump GIGA, which is a quarterly.

Given this change, the conclusion has been extended, because in three months only two chapters come out. As much as it is an anticipated moment, fans have remained active with theories about the various plunging story lines that are left incomplete. One of the most mesmerizing plots involves the enigmatic devil named Adramelech.

Adramelech is a high-ranking devil stationed close to the main antagonist Lucius Zogratis. Still, there is little information on who or what or where Adramelech came from or even what is the devil’s real agenda. Adramelech was first mentioned during the Spade Kingdom Raid Arc. He displayed an abnormal level of compassion to people, even when the main character Asta was in a vulnerable position. This has gotten the fans asking whether there is a deeper side to Adramelech than what is displayed.

An artist known as @HikariSuzuki14 on social media has suggested one theory regarding Black Clover. In terms of content, the theory suggests that Adramelech may have once been a person. Surprising as this is, the idea has some evidence to support it, nonetheless. This, if correct, explains Adramelech's behavior and especially why he didn't kill Asta when he had an opportunity to do so. Instead of just executing one of Lucius’s commands, Adramelech appears to have his own plans as well, to reclaim his original self.

In the case that Adramelech was human, then his devotion to Lucius is likely to be less of a one-dimensional character. He may curse Lucius but is working together with him only to help him restore his former self. There is also the possibility that Adramelech may not be on board with some of the strategies of Lucius, especially those about the Paladins, to which this is their purpose. Perhaps this explains his struggle to uphold and hurt Asta, for it is possible that he does not have the same dream that Lucius does.

With the Black Clover manga heading towards the conclusion of its story arc, readers are optimistic that Yuki Tabata will elaborate on Adramelech’s history and development. The outlet of this plot line may lead to explanations of the many mysteries surrounding this character and his ties to Lucius Zogratis.

While the end of Black Clover might come at a later time, the thrill that relates to the finish of the story itself is changing for the better. Therefore, the audience can simply wait until Tabata finds it prudent to reveal everything including the enigma of who Adramelech is.

