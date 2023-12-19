Black Clover Chapter 369: Asta makes a comeback in Jump GIGA cover; what to expect next
Black Clover manga is days away from making a grand comeback. As the story gears up for fiery return, here is what we know about the next outing so far!
As Black Clover Chapter 369 lines up with a final release date for the Christmas time, fans are anticipating a wonderful new arc to open up in the manga. Here is what to expect from the final act of the story. The final release date, reading details and other intel is listed down below.
Black Clover Chapter 369: Asta's comeback in Jump GIGA
The Black Clover manga, previously serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump, faced a significant shift to Jump Giga, resulting in a three-month hiatus between chapters. Fans were disheartened by the transition to a quarterly release schedule but were revitalized by the recent release of a Jump Giga cover featuring Asta, the series protagonist.
This special Black Clover poster, heralding the return of the manga with chapter 369 in December, has sparked enthusiasm among fans, mitigating the disappointment caused by the prolonged hiatus. Despite the shift in release frequency, the fanbase anticipates a higher quality chapter and a more intense narrative as the manga progresses towards its final arc.
What to expect from the next chapter?
In Black Clover Chapter 368, Morgen Faust showcases his newfound strength, revealing his second magic attribute, Dark Magic, as a paladin. Overwhelming Yami Sukehiro with a combination of Light and Dark Magic, Morgen declares himself the strongest Magic Knight. Meanwhile, Yuno faces multiple Lucius clones, and Marx Francois fears that if Yuno falls, their chances against Lucius's Time Magic will crumble. Asta arrives with the Black Bulls, enhancing their abilities with Anti Magic, challenging Lucius and rescuing Yuno.
As Chapter 369 approaches, speculation arises about Nacht and Ichika engaging in a fierce battle against Morgen, Nacht's deceased twin brother. The theme of sibling conflict may unfold, with Ichika torn between helping her brother, Sukehiro, and Nacht attempting to persuade Morgen away from Lucius's influence. Noelle's resumed clash with Acier, her mother, may showcase new abilities, potentially influencing the outcome of the ongoing conflict.
Additionally, the anticipated fight between Asta, Yuno, and Lucius might begin, providing insight into Asta's survival and whereabouts. The speculative language suggests that the upcoming chapter could delve into these intricate battles, offering readers a glimpse into the climactic encounters and potential plot twists in the evolving Black Clover saga.
Black Clover Chapter 369: Release date and where to read
Fans of Black Clover can rejoice as the long-awaited release date for Chapter 369 has been officially confirmed by Weekly Shonen Jump's Twitter page, @WSJ_manga. The upcoming chapter is set to make its return on December 25, 2023, adding an extra layer of excitement as it coincides with Christmas Day. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel on this.
ALSO READ: Anime Releasing in 2024: Crunchyroll's Winter '24 line-up announced; all we know so far
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
KWK 8 EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar recalls Raj Kapoor loved Yash Chopra's Dekha Ek Khwab from Silsila; know what happened
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Animal's Sardar cousins reveal audition story; share work experience with Sandeep Reddy Vanga
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Boney Kapoor feels 'surreal' on Mr. India getting applause at London Film Festival; 'The magic is intact'
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Sardar cousins from Animal say Ranbir Kapoor never made them feel he’s superstar; call him ‘grounded’