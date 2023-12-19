Black Clover Chapter 369: Asta makes a comeback in Jump GIGA cover; what to expect next

As Black Clover Chapter 369 lines up with a final release date for the Christmas time, fans are anticipating a wonderful new arc to open up in the manga. Here is what to expect from the final act of the story. The final release date, reading details and other intel is listed down below.

Black Clover Chapter 369: Asta's comeback in Jump GIGA

The Black Clover manga, previously serialized in Weekly Shonen Jump, faced a significant shift to Jump Giga, resulting in a three-month hiatus between chapters. Fans were disheartened by the transition to a quarterly release schedule but were revitalized by the recent release of a Jump Giga cover featuring Asta, the series protagonist.

This special Black Clover poster, heralding the return of the manga with chapter 369 in December, has sparked enthusiasm among fans, mitigating the disappointment caused by the prolonged hiatus. Despite the shift in release frequency, the fanbase anticipates a higher quality chapter and a more intense narrative as the manga progresses towards its final arc.

What to expect from the next chapter?

In Black Clover Chapter 368, Morgen Faust showcases his newfound strength, revealing his second magic attribute, Dark Magic, as a paladin. Overwhelming Yami Sukehiro with a combination of Light and Dark Magic, Morgen declares himself the strongest Magic Knight. Meanwhile, Yuno faces multiple Lucius clones, and Marx Francois fears that if Yuno falls, their chances against Lucius's Time Magic will crumble. Asta arrives with the Black Bulls, enhancing their abilities with Anti Magic, challenging Lucius and rescuing Yuno.

As Chapter 369 approaches, speculation arises about Nacht and Ichika engaging in a fierce battle against Morgen, Nacht's deceased twin brother. The theme of sibling conflict may unfold, with Ichika torn between helping her brother, Sukehiro, and Nacht attempting to persuade Morgen away from Lucius's influence. Noelle's resumed clash with Acier, her mother, may showcase new abilities, potentially influencing the outcome of the ongoing conflict.

Additionally, the anticipated fight between Asta, Yuno, and Lucius might begin, providing insight into Asta's survival and whereabouts. The speculative language suggests that the upcoming chapter could delve into these intricate battles, offering readers a glimpse into the climactic encounters and potential plot twists in the evolving Black Clover saga.

Black Clover Chapter 369: Release date and where to read

Fans of Black Clover can rejoice as the long-awaited release date for Chapter 369 has been officially confirmed by Weekly Shonen Jump's Twitter page, @WSJ_manga. The upcoming chapter is set to make its return on December 25, 2023, adding an extra layer of excitement as it coincides with Christmas Day. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel on this.

