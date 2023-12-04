Black Clover Chapter 369 confirms December '23 Release date; What to expect, recap and more

In a highly anticipated announcement, Weekly Shonen Jump's official Twitter page, @WSJ_manga, has officially confirmed the release date for Black Clover Chapter 369. Fans of Yuki Tabata's captivating manga series can mark their calendars for December 2023, as the day when the next chapter will make its triumphant return. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming chapter of the manga.

Black Clover Chapter 369: Final release date

Fans of Black Clover can rejoice as the long-awaited release date for Chapter 369 has been officially confirmed by Weekly Shonen Jump's Twitter page, @WSJ_manga. The upcoming chapter is set to make its return on December 25, 2023, adding an extra layer of excitement as it coincides with Christmas Day. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.

More details about the chapter

As mentioned in the tweet, this revelation comes after the manga bid farewell to its long-standing presence in Weekly Shonen Jump back in August 2023, leaving enthusiasts eager and curious about the future release schedule. The decision to shift to a different publication format was attributed to the health concerns of the series creator, Yuki Tabata. The intense weekly serialization demanded quick turnarounds for new chapters, taking a toll on Tabata's well-being.

With Black Clover now finding its new home in Jump GIGA, a sister magazine, the series is set to adopt a less strenuous release schedule. The announcement from WSJ's official Twitter page not only confirms the final release date but also reveals that the upcoming chapter will be a special Christmas treat for fans. Black Clover Chapter 369, with its 28 pages, will be featured in the Jump GIGA 2024 Winter magazine issue, making it a festive highlight for readers to enjoy on December 25, 2023.

Black Clover Chapter 368 recap

The previous chapter of Black Clover started with Morgen Faust acknowledging Yami Sukehiro's newfound strength but deciding to end the battle swiftly. Revealing his second magic type as Dark Magic, Morgen overwhelms Yami with a combination of Light and Dark Magic, asserting himself as the strongest Magic Knight. Meanwhile, Marx Francois witnesses Yuno struggling against multiple Lucius clones, realizing the critical importance of Yuno's victory for the entire group.

As the Lucius clones and guardian angels pose a formidable threat, Asta interrupts their plans, declaring that the battle is far from over. The Black Bulls, fueled by Asta's Anti Magic, join the conflict, with Nacht and Ichika coming to Yami's aid. Asta questions Yuno's resolve, prompting a defiant response. The chapter ends with both Asta and Yuno declaring their determination to defeat Lucius and claim the title of Wizard King.

Black Clover Chapter 369: What to expect next?

Chapter 369 of Black Clover could unfold with heightened suspense as Yami, ensnared by Morgen's formidable spells, faces an uphill battle. The Black Bulls, led by Asta's anti-magic advantage, might play a crucial role in freeing Yuno from Lucius's clones. The impending clash between the Black Bulls and the Spade Kingdom's adversaries would intensify, leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

As the narrative unfolds, Yami's precarious situation might continue, keeping readers eagerly anticipating the outcome. With the shift to Jump Giga, the upcoming chapters could delve into extensive details, offering over 100 pages each and maintaining the captivating pace of Black Clover's narrative. The transition ensures a unique depth that fans would eagerly embrace. All relevant updates will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

