Black Clover Chapter 370 Release Date: What to Expect Next? All We Know So Far

Black Clover fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Chapter 370, especially after the intense events that took place in Black Clover Chapter 369. As the series transitions to a new release schedule in the Jump GIGA magazine, the anticipation has only grown for the upcoming chapter. Here’s the expected release date, where to read the new chapter, and what fans should anticipate based on the unfolding storyline.

Black Clover Chapter 370: release date speculation and where to read

With Black Clover now part of the quarterly Jump GIGA magazine, Chapter 370 is set to be featured in the Spring 2024 edition. While the official release date for the magazine hasn't been disclosed, historical patterns suggest an April 29, 2024, release. This estimation aligns with previous years' release dates for the Spring issue. However, fans are advised to stay vigilant for official announcements through Weekly Shonen Jump or Shueisha's social media channels.

Once released, fans can access Black Clover Chapter 370 on VIZ Media's website, the Shonen Jump mobile app, and Shueisha's MANGA Plus service. These platforms offer varying levels of accessibility, with VIZ Media and MANGA Plus providing access to the first three and latest three chapters, while Shonen Jump's app allows readers to revisit all chapters with certain restrictions.

What to Expect from Black Clover Chapter 370

As fans prepare for Black Clover Chapter 370, speculation has risen that the focus will shift to Noelle Silva. With newfound confidence, she may confront Paladin Acier Silva due to interactions with Asta.

Alternatively, Ichika and Nacht's reunion with their respective brothers could take center stage, offering revelations and emotional moments. As the series races towards its end, fans can expect Black Clover Chapter 370 to deliver another gripping narrative, seamlessly blending action and emotion.

Black Clover Chapter 369 recap

In Chapter 369 of the Black Clover manga, titled A United Front, Asta and Yuno faced Lucius Zogratis in a 4-on-2 handicapped fight. During a flashback, readers got to see the Black Bulls' reactions to meeting Yami Sukehiro's sister, Ichika.

The chapter introduced the Magic Knight's ability to use Pseudo Anti-Magic and their limitations on powerful moves, which made for a strategic fight. Magna used the Soul Chain Deathmatch technique to create a two-on-two fight, which ultimately led to the defeat of Lucius Zogratis after a combined spell attack.

This chapter set the stage for further developments in the plot. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for updates on Black Clover Chapter 370, and get ready for another thrilling chapter in the Black Clover saga.