Black Clover Chapter 371: Mereoleona’s Awakening Explained

Black Clover, a manga series by Shueisha's Jump GIGA magazine, has returned with two new chapters, advancing the final arc. The latest update, released in Spring, sets the stage for the final battles against the Paladins and is a welcome update as Mereoleona's situation is looking bad. The cliffhanger from the newest chapter is set to intensify with Mereoleona Vermillion's Ultimate Magic.

In Black Clover chapter 371, Mereoleona Vermillion and Paladin Moris Libardirt's fight ended with Mereoleona reversing the outcome. Her latest spell, Ultimate Flame Magic: Excelicitus Leonum, enabled her to transcend human form and summon deceased subordinates to fight with her. This victory is attributed to Mereoleona's ability to resurrect the dead.

Mereoleona's awakening in Black Clover, chapter 371

In Black Clover chapter 371, Mereoleona Vermillion can resurrect her dead allies using the Ultimate Flame Magic: Excelicitus Leonum spell. This allows her to transcend humanity and transform her body into mana, allowing her to resurrect her allies. Despite being resurrected, Mereoleona's subordinates retained their personalities and memories, as seen in their responses to her command, and followed her even after being resurrected.

The resurrected Crimson Lions Magic Knights, led by Mereoleona, fought Paladin Moris' army using the March of Holy Fools spell. They gained increased strength and could use their spells out of fire, indicating Mereoleona's ability to resurrect the dead. However, the Crimson Lions were confused upon their resurrected state, questioning their return.

In response, Mereoleona Vermillion said, "Even if you die, follow me...you fools!!!!" This dialogue implies that the resurrected Crimson Lions were still dead. While they may be able to move and cast magic spells, they could still be dead and simply be spirits shaped by mana. Given this possibility, there's a strong likelihood that the resurrected Crimson Lions will go back to being dead the instant Mereoleona deactivates her spell.

Fans believe Mereoleona Vermillion is the Phoenix, reimagining the bird's ability to bring life to allies. Moris' mention of the "flames of resurrection" suggests this. If Mereoleona can bring the dead back to life permanently, there will likely be restrictions, similar to Asta's Anti-Magic.

Anti-magic sharing only allowed Asta to share his anti-magic attribute with people he was really close with. Similarly, Mereoleona Vermillion's Ultimate Flame Magic, Excelicitus Leonum might also follow the same principle that allows her to only resurrect the people she was really close with. With that in mind, while the magic spell sounds overpowered, it might have its limitations.

A brief about Mereoleona Vermillion

Mereoleona Vermillion is a noblewoman and the first daughter of the Clover Kingdom's House Vermillion, one of its royal families. She was also the temporary captain of the Crimson Lion squad and the Royal Knights squad. Mereoleona uses this magic attribute to generate and manipulate the element of fire. She usually shapes the fire into a lion's paw.

Mereoleona is extremely skilled in hand-to-hand combat, easily able to overpower any opponent she encounters. Zora Ideale notes that she is more of a fighter than a mage. She employs it as her main style of fighting and also uses her magic in conjunction with her hand-to-hand prowess for more deadly strikes. Princia Funnybunny also believed that she could not beat Mereoleona in a fistfight.

Mereoleona possesses tremendous physical strength, as shown when she sends Asta flying into a rock with a single punch, despite him being in his black Asta form. Her physical strength is great enough to fight on par with Vetto. While using Hellfire Incarnate, she is strong enough to knock aside the arms of a giant demon and push the demon onto its back.

Mereoleona possesses tremendous raw speed, as shown when she outmaneuvers Asta in midair while he is in his Black Asta form. She is so fast that she is able to parry Rhya's spells with great ease, with him stating that her reactions are on par with Vetto's. Zora states that her speed is monstrous.

Mereoleona possesses extraordinary endurance, as shown when she takes the combined assault from five elves with no signs of being in pain and continues to fight. Even after using up all her mana to use her ultimate attack, she remains standing and wants to continue fighting.

As a royal and captain of a Magic Knights squad, Mereoleona possesses an immense amount of magic power. Her magic power is so massive that Rhya states that it is not just from her being a royal, but because it is a completely unknown human strength. According to Vetto, Mereoleona may be the strongest human in the Clover Kingdom.

