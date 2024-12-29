Bleach Confirms Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 as Part 3 Concludes
Bleach fans have exciting news as the anime confirms its fourth and final installment, "Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4." This announcement came shortly after the finale of Part 3, which aired as a special one-hour episode that combined Episodes 39 and 40.
Part 3 of the series had 14 episodes, surpassing the previous two parts, which each had 13. The concluding part will wrap up the story of Bleach’s iconic Thousand-Year Blood War arc, with its release expected in 2025. The confirmation was made through a promotional video shared by Aniplex’s official YouTube channel. The short clip features Ichigo Kurosaki in a dramatic key visual, further building anticipation for what lies ahead.
The Thousand-Year Blood War arc has been a long-awaited adaptation, coming ten years after the original anime ended. Since its return in 2022, the series has released one part each year, maintaining a steady schedule for fans. Adding to the excitement, series creator Tite Kubo announced during a surprise stream on December 16 that Part 4 will include episodes with original content, expanding the story beyond the manga.
What Happened in the Part 3 Finale?
The final episodes of Part 3, titled “The Visible Answer” and “My Last Words,” left fans on the edge of their seats. Episode 39 focused on the Soul Reapers, led by Captain Kyoraku, as they faced new challenges after defeating the Schutzstaffel. Their fight against Gerard Valkyrie, whose power allows him to create miracles during crises, took center stage. The episode also explored the growing conflict between Jugram Haschwalth and Uryu Ishida. Tensions rose as Uryu, chosen as Yhwach’s successor, clashed with Jugram, showcasing their complex relationship.
Episode 40 shifted attention to Yoruichi Shihōin’s battle against Askin Nakk Le Vaar, featuring unique anime-only content. Additionally, Izuru Kira made a surprising return to the battlefield, adding new layers to the war’s ongoing chaos. These episodes set the stage for the final showdown against Yhwach and the Quincies.
With the addition of original content in the upcoming part, fans can expect some potential changes to the original manga ending. The final chapter of this epic journey promises thrilling battles and emotional moments as Bleach concludes its legendary story.
