Bleach: Who Are The Vasto Lordes? Explored

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Bleach manga and anime.

In Tite Kubo’s Bleach, Hollows are the main antagonists of the series. They are a race of creatures that are born out of human souls and do not cross over to Soul Society. Hollows are corrupt spirits who devour the souls of the living and dead.

Hollows usually remain in the Human World for too long. Souls usually move on to the soul society, but some stay back for many reasons. Though Hollows are transformed human souls, there exists a sub-group of Hollows called Menos Grande.

Menos Grande are multiple Hollows combined into a single entity. Menos Grande can transform into different types of Hollows if certain conditions are met. There are 3 categories of Menos: Gillian, Adjuchas, and Vasto Lordes. Here’s a more detailed look into Vasto Lorde.

What is a Vasto Lorde?

Vasto Lorde is the highest evolution of Hollow in Menos Grande. They are extremely rare Hollows, with only a handful existing in Hueco Mundo. Hueco Mundo is the dimension between the Human World and the Soul Society.

Though the Vasto Lordes are roughly the same size as Humans, they are among the strongest Hollows, with some having better combat abilities than the captains of Gotei 13. Tier Harribel, a Vasto Lorde managed to go toe-to-toe with Captain Hitsugaya.

How is a Vasto Lorde made?

There is no mention of how a Hollow becomes a Vasto Lorde. Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez speculated that an Adjucha could become a Vasto Lorde if they consumed a large number of Hollows. However, this method was ineffective as Shawlong Koufang devoured 3000 Hollows without any effect. According to Shawlong, a Vasto Lorde is determined upon birth as a Hollow or before that.

Most of the Espada were Vasto Lorde before becoming an Arrancar. Arrancar is the result of Hollows removing their masks. Along with Vasto Lorde, Arrancar is the only one who can get a 100% Humanoid form.

Hitsugaya mentions that if Aizen were to take a group of Vasto Lordes and turn them into Arrancar, the Soul Society would be in trouble. In other adaptations of Bleach, Baraggan Louisenbairn, Tier Harribel, Ulquiorra Cifer, Nelliel Tu Odelschwanck, Grimmjow Jaegerjaquez, and Szayelaporro Granz were all Vasto Lorde.

