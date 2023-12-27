Bleach: Why is Kubo Tite's manga called Bleach?

While One Piece is an allusion to the fabled treasure that belonged to Gol D. Roger, the Pirate King, Naruto is obviously called after its titular character. Because of this, Bleach has the most peculiar moniker among the Big Three—one whose meaning isn't entirely clear even now, years after the conclusion of the series. The search keywords "Bleach anime" and "Bleach manga" get a combined 300 million hits, whereas the term "bleach cleaner" yields approximately 210 million results on Google.

Why Bleach?

Though there's a reason the manga is named Bleach, anime titles don't always make sense. Despite its peculiar title, Manga legend Akira Toriyama encouraged Tite Kubo to proceed with Bleach's publication after his one-shot comic book series failed. Kubo's insistence on calling the series Bleach is a quintessential Kubo move, if not a deft interpretation of the Soul Reapers concept.

Bleach was influenced by the old Japanese death gods, or shinigami, who gathered souls while wearing black robes, as Tite Kubo disclosed in interviews. Ichigo Kurosaki, the protagonist of Bleach, was one of many characters to be conceived for the manga. Therefore, Tite Kubo prioritized aesthetics over the storyline. It was Rukia, and it mattered that she showed up. The Soul Reapers' recognizable attire prompted the author to attempt naming the series "Black." Since Kubo values aesthetics so highly, it makes sense that he would base the series' moniker on what sticks out the most. Then, he tried using "White" since he thought "Black" was too general. After a while, he settled on "Bleach," a chemical agent frequently connected to the color white due to its capacity to bleach out color from textiles.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: From Bleach to Demon Slayer: 15 Popular Anime Series for Newcomers to Watch Right Away

Bleach could have been Snipe?

Interestingly, Rukia Kuchiki was originally intended to be the primary character in Bleach, a series in which all characters carried guns rather than their signature swords or Zanpakuto. "Snipe," the previous iteration of Bleach, would have been a much different game from what fans are used to seeing now. It's evident that most of the story's thematic elements—especially those that center around Japanese mythology and folklore—would have been lost with modern equipment, even though some question whether switching from firearms to swords was the right choice.

Kubo would later rename one of the manga's chapters, chapter 423, "Bleach My Soul." This chapter dealt with Aizen's imprisonment and Ichigo's loss of powers following their titanic struggle in the Arrancar saga's denouement. According to this logic, the title also refers to elimination, as shown by the Soul Reapers' obligation to purify Hollows and deliver Pluses to the Soul Society, which purifies the Human World.

Interestingly, Ichigo is the only character without a command to unleash. Here's when a fascinating fan theory starts to take shape. It implies that Ichigo might be able to summon his Shikai by saying, "Bleach, Zangetsu." This makes great sense, partly because of Ichigo's bond with Zangetsu, a creature who is exactly like him but without color. Zangetsu, then, is essentially a "bleached" version of Ichigo.

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Fanime Award 2023: Hunter X Hunter to Bleach, Choose Your Legendary Fanime of 2000s; VOTE NOW