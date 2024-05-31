Blue Archive: The Animation Episode 9 Release Date, Where To Watch, Expected Plot And More

With the Countermeasures Committee having safely completed their trip to the aquarium, their fate will now lead them to the sandy dunes and dry landscapes of the Abydos Desert in Blue Archive: The Animation Episode 9. To find out when the episode airs, where to watch it, the expected plot, and more, keep reading.

Release date and where to watch Blue Archive: The Animation Episode 9

According to the official site, Blue Archive: The Animation Episode 9 premieres on Sunday, June 2, 2024, at 11:45 pm JST in Japan, airing on TV Tokyo, TV Hokkaido, and local channels. The episode will then later air on BS11 and AT-X.

Japanese viewers can access Blue Archive: The Animation Episode 9 on U-NEXT and the Anime Store, while international audiences can watch on Hulu and Amazon Prime Video. Google Play and YouTube offer convenient rental options.

Expected plot of Blue Archive: The Animation Episode 9

Based on the previews, Blue Archive: The Animation Episode 9 will be titled ‘Abydos, To The Desert’ or ‘To The Abydos Desert,’ depending on the translation. The episode will see the Countermeasures Committee learn a shocking truth: the land on which Abydos High School stands no longer belongs to the school.

The current owner, the Kaiser Group, seems to have sinister plans that remain unclear. Determined to uncover the intentions of the Kaiser Group, Shiroko and her team set out for the Abydos Desert in search of clues. Fans can expect a suspenseful episode as Shiroko and her friends navigate the treacherous desert landscape in Blue Archive: The Animation Episode 9.

Blue Archive: The Animation Episode 8 recap

Blue Archive: The Animation Episode 8 is titled Secret and sees Sensei and the Countermeasures Committee embark on an outing to the aquarium, led by Hoshino's enthusiastic insistence. Upon arriving, the group is immersed in the mesmerizing world of marine life.

Hoshino impresses everyone with her extensive knowledge of marine biology, explaining the intricate details of how various creatures breathe underwater. As they marvel at the tropical fish exhibit, both Serika and Hoshino comment on the cuteness and edibility of the fish, leading to Serika worrying that Hoshino, along with Shiroko and Nonomi, might actually want to eat the fish.

When Sensei returns in Blue Archive: The Animation Episode 8, Hoshino and Serika seek his opinion, but he misinterprets the situation and inadvertently implies that he finds Hoshino cuter, leaving Serika dismayed. During the orca performance, Shiroko and Hoshino share a private conversation about each other’s personalities, which are similar to those of some marine animals.

Hoshino likens Shiroko to a dolphin due to her agility and focus, while Shiroko sees Hoshino as a whale, often sleepy but capable of waiting for the perfect moment. Shiroko expresses concern about Hoshino's whereabouts during their battle against Ako's Disciplinary Committee and offers her help. However, Hoshino deflects the conversation with affectionate gestures, avoiding the topic.

Sensei attempts to take a group photo outside the aquarium in Blue Archive: The Animation Episode 8, but Ayane insists he is in the picture. Yuuka and Noa from Millennium's Seminar happen to be nearby and assist by taking the photo and capturing a candid moment as Hoshino hugs Serika.

The next morning, Shiroko notices Hoshino disappearing into a dark alleyway and later sees her inside a black limousine. This sighting raises Shiroko's suspicions. After the school club meeting, Shiroko confronts Hoshino, who pretends not to understand. A scuffle ensues, resulting in Hoshino's belongings spilling onto the floor, revealing her drop-out application.

Sensei intervenes, calming the situation and allowing Hoshino to leave. Elsewhere, in a mysterious office, a man in a black suit has a transfer contract on his desk and declares that his plan is succeeding in Blue Archive: The Animation Episode 8. That evening, Shiroko shows the drop-out application letter to Sensei, who promises to uncover the truth and help Hoshino.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

