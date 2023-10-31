Blue Exorcist Season 3 confirms January '23 release window with brand-new opening theme

Blue Exorcist Season 3 has a brand-new update on its release window. The official website of the series was updated with a new promotional video featuring a brand-new theme song. Titled the Shimane Illuminati Arc, this season has been the most-anticipated outing of the past years. Here is what all the updates on the upcoming season tell us.

Blue Exorcist Season 3 eyes a winter slate release

The official website of Blue Exorcist confirmed the release window for the third season, titled the Shimane Illuminati Arc. Along with this, a new promotional video of the season featuring the new opening theme was part of the update. So, Blue Exorcist Season 3 is for January 2024, which is the winter slate of the year.

Here is what new opening theme is called and who performed it

As released on the official website, the new opening theme for Blue Exorcist season 3 is called "Eye's Sentry," and it's performed by the popular band UVERworld. This catchy song is getting fans excited for the upcoming season. UVERworld is known for creating awesome music for various anime, and they previously worked on the first opening song for Blue Exorcist, which fans loved.

So, with their return, fans can expect an amazing and nostalgic theme song that will add to the excitement of the new season.

Blue Exorcist Season 3: What to expect from Shimane Illuminati Arc?

The next arc of Blue Exorcist, known as the Shimane Illuminati Saga, is set to follow the mysterious Illuminati group's sinister plans. This enigmatic organization is responsible for opening an artificial Gehenna Gate and conducting heinous experiments worldwide with the goal of reviving Satan and merging the two realms, Assiah and Gehenna.

As the story unfolds, a spy is revealed within the True Cross Academy, leading to a dramatic confrontation. The arc also delves into Izumo's painful past, exploring her family's tragic history and the shocking experiments conducted on her mother. With a compelling narrative and unexpected twists, it promises an engaging and suspenseful storyline.

Cast and production details

While the main characters' voice actors, including Rin Okumura and Yukio Okumura, are set to reprise their roles, there are some notable changes in the production team. Studio VOLN will take the reins of animation from A-1 Pictures, promising a fresh perspective, while Daisuke Yoshida steps in as the director. Notably, Kohta Yamamoto, known for his work on the sound design of Attack On Titan season 4, is also joining the team, raising expectations for the new season.

