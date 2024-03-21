Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 12: Exorcist Certification Exam Arc; Release Date, Streaming Details, And More

As fans eagerly await the season finale, titled Hidden True Feelings, the stakes are higher than ever. Following the recent rescue of Izumo and the resolution of the incident in Inari, Blue Exorcist Season 3 is finally approaching the end of the Shimane Illuminati Saga. With the transitional 11th episode setting the stage, attention turns to the mysterious Renzo Shima and the revelation that he was a double agent all along, apparently working for both the Knights of the True Cross and the Illuminati.

As the story develops, uncertainties abound, keeping viewers on the edge of their seats. With the series' signature blend of suspense, humor, and intrigue, Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 12 promises to deliver a captivating conclusion to the Exorcist Certification Exam Arc. Continue reading for streaming details, the anticipated plot, and more as Blue Exorcist Season 3 reaches its climax.

Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 12: release date and streaming details

The release date for Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 12 is on Sunday, March 24, 2024, at 12:30 AM JST. This translates to a release of around 10:30 AM PT / 1:30 PM ET / 7:30 PM GMT for most international fans, though the exact release times will vary depending on individual time zones.

Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 12 will air on Tokyo MX, BSII, and other affiliated networks in Japan. The episode will be available internationally on Crunchyroll.

Advertisement

Expected plot of Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 12

Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 12 is set to be named Hidden True Emotions, marking the end of the season. Viewers should anticipate learning more about Yukio's history and his link to Lucifer. The episode will probably focus on the meeting between Lucifer and Yukio, during which Yukio discovers that Lucifer is aware of more than he's been revealing. This revelation takes place as they navigate through the zombie-filled rooms, with Yukio observing the unique quality of Rin's flames.

With all these shocking truths and personal struggles, the team is probably going to pause for a bit and go relax at the hot springs, giving them a break from their tough adventure. Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 12 is set to bring out intense emotions and significant development in the characters as the show moves closer to its big finale.

Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 11 recap

In the 11th episode of Blue Exorcist Season 3, titled Pink Spider, some unexpected truths are revealed that shake the trust within the Exwires. Shima's loyalty is once again questioned when it's discovered that he received a business card from the Illuminati. This prompts Mephisto to suggest a questionable partnership where Shima would act as a spy for both Mephisto and the Illuminati. Shima agrees to the proposal. Later on, Rin disguises himself as Shima to boost everyone's morale in the classroom, only to be surprised by the real Shima's appearance. The team is glad to have him back, but they still address the issues with him, leading Rin to burn Shima's clothes.

Meanwhile, the Exorcist Certification Exam Arc commences with the arrival of Lewin Light, an Arc Knight from America. Lewin, also known as Lightning, brings a rugged demeanor and a fascination with demons to the proceedings. Tasked with determining Shima's trustworthiness, Lewin's presence casts a shadow of doubt over the Exwires' mission. Mephisto's cryptic declaration that they are his chess pieces adds further uncertainty to the situation, prompting Rin's frustration as he grapples with the weight of their obligations in the battle against Lucifer.

Advertisement

As the pressure simmers, Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 11 concludes with Shima confronting Yukio about his encounter with Lucifer, the Lord of Light, leaving viewers on the edge of their seats as the ramifications of their exchange remain to be seen. After this transition episode, Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 12 is set to begin the Exorcist Certification Exam Arc in earnest.

Keep up with Pinkvilla for more updates on the Exwires adventures in Blue Exorcist Season 3.