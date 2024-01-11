Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 2: Release date, where to watch, expected plot & more

Rin has decided to help a friend who has been having visions of the dead and demons. With this storyline in the forefront, the third season of Blue Exorcist has kicked off. It will be interesting to see what is next for the series. Here is all you need to know about Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 2. Read on.

Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 2: Release date and where to watch

No break has been announced in the release of the next outing. Thus, the final release date of Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 2 will be January 13, 2024. The episode will be available to watch on Crunchyroll. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come.

What to expect from Episode 2?

In the upcoming episode, Rin Okumura will find himself grappling with the assignment given by Mephisto/Samael. Facing challenges in Gehenna, he could unlock the hidden depths of his demonic powers. The revelation of Mephisto's true identity might raise questions about Rin's destiny and connection to the Demon Royalty.

Back at True Cross Academy, Rin's friends might play a crucial role in deciphering the demon's weakness during the assigned exorcism task. Konekomaru's genius could again come into play, showcasing the importance of teamwork.

The investigation in Yemen by Arthur and Lightning might unfold further, unraveling a deeper connection to the Impure Princess. Their mission could expose a looming threat that could impact Rin and his friends.

As Rin assists Makoto with the eye drops, a new challenge might emerge, testing his resolve. The Monja-eating party invitation could bring moments of camaraderie, but underlying tensions might hint at future conflicts. The next episode would likely delve into Rin's journey of self-discovery and the unfolding mysteries of the demon world.

Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 2: Previous episode recap

The title of Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 1 was 'The World's Astir.' This episode started with Rin Okumura finding that one of his friends had been facing troubles with visions of demons. He decided to help the guy and solve his problem once and for all. Following a mysterious letter from True Cross Academy's Chairman, Mephisto Pheles, Rin discovers his execution's postponement.

Unveiling his demonic prowess, Rin scares off a demon attacking Makoto. Seeking a solution for Makoto, Rin confronts Mephisto, who reveals his true identity as Samael, the King of Time. Transported to Gehenna, Rin faces a strength divide. Mephisto promises help if Rin completes an assignment.

Back at the Academy, they're tasked with exorcising a demon, thanks to Konekomaru's ingenuity. The episode closes with Rin giving Makoto a remedy from Mephisto, leading to a quirky Monja-eating party invitation. All the relevant updates will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates like this.

