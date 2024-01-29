Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 4: Release Date, Where to Watch, What to Expect And More

With the Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 4 just around the corner, viewers can expect a continuation of the gripping storyline that blends supernatural elements, character development, and suspense.

As the True Cross Academy Festival reaches its climax some mysteries will be resolved, and brings the Illuminati arc that much closer. Here’s everything you need to know about the release date, where you can watch it, what we should be expecting, and a previous episode recap.

Release Date and Where to Watch

Blue Exorcist fans can watch Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 4, on Sunday, January 28, 2024, at 12:30 am JST. Due to differences in the time zones, most worldwide viewers can catch the episode on January 27, 2024.

In Japan, the episode can be viewed on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other Japanese networks. The international audience will be able to watch the episode on Crunchyroll, where several other anime from the Winter 2024 line-up are also available. South-eastern countries can also tune in to Aniplus TV, Muse Asia, iQIYI, and other such streaming platforms.

What To Expect

Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 4 is expected to delve into the actual identity of the Illuminati spy within the True Cross Order's Japan Branch. With the cliffhanger ending that the previous episode revealed, fans can also expect to get some more information on the character Takara Nemu and the conflicts unfolding at the Academy.

Due to adaptation inconsistencies, predicting the exact manga chapters covered in Episode 4 is challenging. Nevertheless, the episode promises to conclude the True Cross Academy Festival, which will set the stage quite nicely for the imminent Illuminati arc.

Previous Episode Recap

The Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 3 opened with the vibrant School Festival at True Cross Academy. Rin and Shima's comical attempts to secure dance partners added a light-hearted touch amidst the tension of a spy on the loose. Rin has a heartfelt moment with Shiemi and Yukio, while the festival is in full swing.

The episode ended with the unexpected appearance of a so-called “precious mascot” that Tsukumo Kamiki left behind for her, leaving Kamiki Izumo shocked and furious as she asks where Takara got the item.

For more updates on Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 4, come check out Pinkvilla again.