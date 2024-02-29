Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 9: Release Date, Where To Stream, Expected Plot And More

Blue Exorcist Season 3, known as the Shimane Illuminati arc, delves into volumes 10-15 of the original manga, promising intriguing twists and revelations, including the possibility of a mole within True Cross Academy.

As the anime navigates its own path while drawing from the source material, fans eagerly await the release of episode 9. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 9, from the release date and where to stream it, to the expected plot and a recap of the previous episode.

Release date and where to stream

Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 9 is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, March 3rd, in Japan at 12:30 am JST. For viewers worldwide, it will be available on Saturday, March 2nd, at approximately 3:30 pm GMT / 10:30 am PT.

Catch the latest episode as it unfolds in Japanese with subtitles, with the possibility of dubbed versions arriving later based on the show's popularity. Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 9 will air on Tokyo MX in Japan, while Crunchyroll streams it globally outside of Asian territories.

Expected plot in Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 9

In Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 9, expect Gedouin to make a dramatic entrance, throwing Rin into a perilous situation. As Rin attempts to convince Izumo to return, she will adamantly refuse his help. Shima's attempt to fight Rin will result in a shocking turn of events, leaving Rin temporarily paralyzed.

Gedouin will likely order the Nine-Tales to be put into Izumo. Meanwhile, Rin will face a horde of zombies, employing his fiery powers to devastating effect. However, a tragic sacrifice will unfold and will leave viewers stunned. Expect a heartbreaking conclusion of Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 9 to take place.

Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 8 recap

Blue Exorcist Season 3 Episode 8, "Determination," dives deep into the intricate web of the Illuminati's sinister plans as Lucifer summons Gedoin while Rin Okumura and his comrades confront the relentless horde of immortal zombies. The tension escalates as Gedoin, under Lucifer's command, reveals his diabolical intentions to transplant the Nine-Tails from Tamamo Kamiki to her daughter, Izumo.

Amidst the chaos, Gedoin's determination to eliminate Rin Okumura intensifies, despite Lucifer's orders to spare him. As Gedoin sets his sinister plans in motion, the Exwire members find themselves battling colossal chimera-like zombies, each posing a formidable challenge.

With Konekomaru showcasing his bravery and resourcefulness, the Exwires navigate through the treacherous labyrinth, reuniting with Rin and preparing to confront Gedoin's nefarious schemes. However, their journey takes an ominous turn as Gedoin's voice echoes through the soundboxes as he declares his presence, heralding a looming confrontation with the Exwires.

As Gedoin's voice echoes through the soundboxes as he declares his presence, heralding a looming confrontation with the Exwires.