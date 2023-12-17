Blue Exorcist Season 3: Jump Festa confirms '24 premiere; release date, where to watch & more

The highly anticipated Blue Exorcist Season 3, titled Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga, prepares for its long-awaited premiere. The recent unveiling at Jump Festa 2024 has ignited excitement within the anime community, thanks to a captivating new trailer and insights into the upcoming Shimane Illuminati Saga. With a new trailer in line, here is all that you need to know about the new season of the series!

Blue Exorcist Season 3: New Trailer OUT

Excitement is brewing in the anime community as the highly anticipated Blue Exorcist Season 3 gears up for its premiere on January 6, 2024. Jump Festa 2024 recently unveiled a new trailer and story visual, giving fans a glimpse into the upcoming Shimane Illuminati Saga.

The special stage at Jump Festa, held on December 16, 2023, was the stage for this grand reveal, where voice actors shared insights and surprises. You can check out the new trailer of the anime right here:

What to Expect from Season 3?

The new promotional video showcased key events from Blue Exorcist Season 3, featuring beloved characters such as the Okumura brothers, Rin and Yukio, Shiemi Moriyama, Mephisto, Michael Gedoin, Lucifer, Izumo Kamiki, Renzo, Ryuji, and more. A visual delight, the trailer hinted at the depth of the upcoming storyline and the challenges that await our favorite exorcists.

Adding to the excitement were revelations about the additional cast members. Renowned voice actor Tomokazu Seki, known for his roles in Blue Lock and the Fate series, brings life to the character Lewin Light. Koki Uchiyama, the voice behind Tomura Shigaraki from My Hero Academia, steps into the shoes of Lucifer, while Nobuyuki Hiyama, recognized as Ikkaku from Bleach, takes on the role of the antagonist Michael Gedoin.

Previous Season Recap

For those who need a refresher, Blue Exorcist Season 2 concluded its run quite some time ago, deviating from the manga's narrative. However, Season 3 is set to pick up from Volume 10 to 15 of the original manga, adhering closely to Kazue Kato's source material. The new season, titled Blue Exorcist -Shimane Illuminati Saga-, brings back the main characters and introduces fresh faces, promising a captivating continuation of the series.

Blue Exorcist Season 3: Release Date and Where to Watch

Blue Exorcist Season 3, officially titled Blue Exorcist: Shimane Illuminati Saga, is set to premiere on January 6, 2024. While the release in Japan is confirmed, international plans are yet to be disclosed at the time of writing. Directed by Daisuke Yoshida for Studio VOLN, the anime will bring back familiar voices from the first two seasons, with the exciting additions of Tomokazu Seki, Nobuyuki Hiyama, and Koki Uchiyama.

For those looking to catch up before the new season, Blue Exorcist's first two seasons are available for streaming on Crunchyroll and Hulu. The series follows the journey of Rin Okumura, who, along with his twin brother Yukio, is raised by a prominent priest only to discover that their biological father is Satan. The narrative unfolds as Rin vows to become the ultimate exorcist and confront his own father.

Cast and Characters

Jump Festa 2024 not only treated fans to a captivating trailer but also introduced the additional cast and their respective characters. Tomokazu Seki, renowned for his roles in Blue Lock and the Fate series, voices Lewin Light. Koki Uchiyama, known for Tomura Shigaraki in My Hero Academia, takes on the role of Lucifer, while Nobuyuki Hiyama, the voice of Ikkaku in Bleach, brings the antagonist Michael Gedoin to life. The diverse cast promises an engaging and immersive experience for fans.

Blue Exorcist: More updates

The Blue Exorcist panel at Jump Festa 2024 wasn't limited to just the anime. Attendees were treated to a wealth of additional information, including details about the upcoming game, "Alterna Welt: Blue Exorcist Another Story." The game, set to be available on iOS, Android, and Windows from Summer 2024, was showcased with video footage, featuring the Okumura brothers in action against a dragon.

Author Kazue Kato shared her excitement for the upcoming year, accompanied by a special illustration of the Okumura brothers, Shiemi, and Izumo dressed in luxurious attire for the occasion. The panel also featured the cover image for the manga's 30th volume and engaged the audience with AR activities, adding a touch of interactivity to the entire saga.

