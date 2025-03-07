Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga Episode 10 Sees Shiro Adopt The Twins; Recap, Release Date And More

The last Blue Exorcist Season 4 Part 2 episode saw Satan, possessing the Paladin’s body, attempt to claim Yuri Egin. Shiro intervened, and when Satan tried to possess him, he slit his own throat to force the demon out. He survived due to his Elixir-enhanced body.

Shemihaza and the Exorcists then attempted to execute Yuri and her children, but Shiro escaped with them. Yuri named them Rin and Yukio, but her health deteriorated. As she died in the snow, she shared her final wishes with Shiro, who broke down in grief before being attacked by a Yeti.

Having escaped the Knights but lost Yuri, Shiro is left devastated in Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga Episode 10. Overwhelmed with guilt, he will lose his will to live, making him vulnerable to demonic attacks. As Rin’s reaction to the ongoing events is depicted, fans will likely see Shiro decide to care for the twins.

Meanwhile, Lucifer, despairing over Satan’s disappearance and the failure of possession research, will begin to spiral out of control. Mephisto and Shemihaza will take action to prevent him from unleashing destruction, setting up a major confrontation against his reckless ambitions.

Blue Exorcist Season 4 Part 2 Episode 10 will be released at 12:30 am JST on Sunday, March 9, 2025. However, the release time may differ for international viewers. Japanese audiences can watch it on platforms like Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma Television, and Tochigi Television.

It will also air later on Tokai Television, MBS, Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting, and RKB Mainichi Broadcasting. For international fans, Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga Episode 10 will follow the same release pattern as the first part of season 4 as it releases on Crunchyroll with English subtitles.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.