Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga Episode 2 Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

With the second part of Season 4 been unveiled, fans cannot wait for Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga Episode 2 to reveal more about the past. Don’t miss it; get the release DEETS here.

By Sneha Sam
Published on Jan 10, 2025  |  05:57 PM IST |  246
Kazue Kato, Studio VOLN, Crunchyroll
Blue Exorcist [Kazue Kato, Studio VOLN, Crunchyroll]

The second part of Blue Exorcist Season 4 began with Rin Okumura in Kyoto, 40 years in the past, where he encounters a young Shiro Fujimoto and Mephisto of that era. Mephisto, aware of Rin’s purpose, brought him to observe Yuri Egin's harsh life with her grandmother and Oku, exorcists living in poverty.

Rin witnessed Yuri's initial encounters with Satan, leading to the devastating fire that left her orphaned. The episode also explored Yuri’s meeting with Shiro and their eventual recruitment into the Asylum, the precursor to the Exorcist Academy.

Blue Exorcist [Kazue Kato, Studio VOLN, Crunchyroll]

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga Episode 2 will likely reveal more about Shiro Fujimoto's meeting with Mephisto and its repercussions. Rin’s journey through the past will also expose key events shaping the Blue Night, providing more context to the pivotal tragedy.

Additionally, insights into the transformation of the Asylum into the modern Exorcist Academy may arise through discussions between Shiro and Mephisto. These developments are expected to deepen the understanding of past relationships and pivotal events.

Blue Exorcist [Kazue Kato, Studio VOLN, Crunchyroll]

Titled Truth, Blue Exorcist Season 4 Part 2 Episode 2 is set to air at 12:30 am JST on Sunday, January 12, 2025, though release times may vary internationally. The episode will be broadcast on Tokyo MX, BSII, Gunma Television, and Tochigi Television.

Advertisement

Additional airings will occur on Tokai Television, MBS, Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting, and RKB Mainichi Broadcasting. Internationally, Crunchyroll will stream Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga Episode 2 with English subtitles, continuing its weekly simulcast from the first part of Season 4.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

Credits: Crunchyroll, Blue Exorcist anime website, Ao no Exorcist Wiki, Wikipedia, Anime Countdown
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Sneha Sam

Education: Diploma in IELTS Training and PTE. About: Sneha is a talented individual who can freely express herself 

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles