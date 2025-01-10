Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga Episode 2 Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More
With the second part of Season 4 been unveiled, fans cannot wait for Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga Episode 2 to reveal more about the past. Don’t miss it; get the release DEETS here.
The second part of Blue Exorcist Season 4 began with Rin Okumura in Kyoto, 40 years in the past, where he encounters a young Shiro Fujimoto and Mephisto of that era. Mephisto, aware of Rin’s purpose, brought him to observe Yuri Egin's harsh life with her grandmother and Oku, exorcists living in poverty.
Rin witnessed Yuri's initial encounters with Satan, leading to the devastating fire that left her orphaned. The episode also explored Yuri’s meeting with Shiro and their eventual recruitment into the Asylum, the precursor to the Exorcist Academy.
Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga Episode 2 will likely reveal more about Shiro Fujimoto's meeting with Mephisto and its repercussions. Rin’s journey through the past will also expose key events shaping the Blue Night, providing more context to the pivotal tragedy.
Additionally, insights into the transformation of the Asylum into the modern Exorcist Academy may arise through discussions between Shiro and Mephisto. These developments are expected to deepen the understanding of past relationships and pivotal events.
Titled Truth, Blue Exorcist Season 4 Part 2 Episode 2 is set to air at 12:30 am JST on Sunday, January 12, 2025, though release times may vary internationally. The episode will be broadcast on Tokyo MX, BSII, Gunma Television, and Tochigi Television.
Additional airings will occur on Tokai Television, MBS, Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting, and RKB Mainichi Broadcasting. Internationally, Crunchyroll will stream Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga Episode 2 with English subtitles, continuing its weekly simulcast from the first part of Season 4.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.