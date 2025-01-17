Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga Episode 3 Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga Episode 3 will see Shiro and Yuri come to a head as their differences peak, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap and more here.
The last episode of Blue Exorcist Season 4 Part 2 explored Shiro Fujimoto's conversation with Mephisto, where Shiro requested to become an Exwire to regain his free will. Rin observed this and uncovered Shiro’s conflicted mindset and Mephisto's manipulation.
Mephisto then guided Rin through the Asylum, revealing its role in creating a new body for Lucifer, who is in critical condition. The episode shifted to Yuri Egin’s reunion with Shiro during their Exwire training, showing Shiro’s disdain for Yuri’s compassion toward demons.
Given that the episode ended with another ominous appearance by Satan, the upcoming Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga Episode 3 will focus on the ideological conflict between Shiro, who views exorcising demons as paramount, and Yuri, who advocates for helping people and coexistence with demons.
Shiro and Yuri, now certified exorcists, will face challenges as Shiro embraces newfound freedom outside the Asylum. Yuri’s concern over Shiro’s path will surface, leading to a mission that heightens their tensions. Meanwhile, Rin’s journey through the past will further explore Mephisto’s schemes and Shiro and Yuri’s evolving relationship.
Titled ‘Alone,’ Blue Exorcist Season 4 Part 2 Episode 3 is set to air at 12:30 am JST on Sunday, January 12, 2025, although the release time may differ for international viewers. The episode will be broadcast on Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, and Tochigi TV.
There will be additional airings on Tokai TV, MBS, Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting, and RKB Mainichi Broadcasting. International audiences can watch Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga Episode 3 with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, continuing the weekly simulcast from the first part of season 4.
