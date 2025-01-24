Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga Episode 4 Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga Episode 4 will reveal more about Shiro and Yuri, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap, expected plot, and more here.
The last Blue Exorcist episode, titled Alone, depicted Shiro's senior Fujimoto dying during a battle with a demon, leaving Shiro his last name and glasses. Rin observes the promotion ceremony for new Exorcists, including Shiro and Yuri.
In Mexico, Yuri excels against a golem, causing tension with Shiro. Frustrated, Shiro strikes Rick, leading Yuri to slap and call him weak. Yuri later confesses her feelings and kisses Shiro, who walks away. Mephisto then reveals the first time Satan possessed a body.
Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga Episode 4 will begin nine years later, where Shiro, Yuri, and Rick will continue their growth through varied experiences. Meanwhile, the Section 13 Elixir experiments increase, with Amaimon succeeding in temporary possession, but Lucifer still struggles to find a compatible vessel, fixating on material forms.
During this time, a particular test subject becomes the vessel for an entity embodying the “universe itself,” introducing a pivotal development. Blue Exorcist Season 4 Part 2 Episode 4 will likely explore these transformations, the ongoing experiments, and the impact on Shiro, Yuri, and Rick's paths.
Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga Episode 4 is scheduled to air at 12:30 am JST on Sunday, January 19, 2025, though international release times may vary. The episode will be broadcast on Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma TV, and Tochigi TV.
Additional airings will occur on Tokai TV, MBS, Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting, and RKB Mainichi Broadcasting. International viewers can watch Blue Exorcist Season 4 Part 2 Episode 4 with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, continuing the weekly simulcast from the first cour.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.