Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga Episode 6 Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More
Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga Episode 6 will see Satan and Yuri escape together, so don’t miss it. Get the release date, recap, expected plot and more here.
The last episode of Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga, ‘More Important Than the Body,’ saw Satan declare himself a god. He slaughtered people as Yuri screamed in anguish. When he turned on her, Shiro rescued her as Satan fleed. Life resumed for the Exorcists, with Shiro beginning to care for Shura.
Yuri confided in Rick about her love for Shiro, foreshadowing their future. Two years later, an aged Satan returned to the Asylum, taking hostages for Elixir. Yuri bid farewell to Shiro and decided to live with Satan in his castle.
Blue Exorcist Season 4 Part 2 Episode 6 will continue as Yuri joins Satan. Satan will choose to abandon Section 13, ordering his followers to withdraw as he wants a new life with her. As she prepares to leave, she will reunites with Jenny, a facility worker.
Upon learning of Yuri and Satan’s escape plan, Jenny will attempt to free the child test subjects as well. The episode will continue Rin’s journey through the past, providing further insight into Mephisto’s actions and the events leading to the catastrophic Blue Night.
Titled ‘If Only I Weren't Here,’ Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga Episode 6 will air at 12:30 am JST on Sunday, February 9, 2025. International viewers may experience varying release times. The episode will be broadcast on Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma Television, and Tochigi Television.
The episode will have additional airings on Tokai Television, MBS, Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting, and RKB Mainichi Broadcasting. International fans can watch Blue Exorcist Season 4 Part 2 Episode 6 on Crunchyroll with English subtitles.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.