Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga Episode 8 Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last episode of Blue Exorcist Season 4 Part 2, ‘The Night Before,’ saw Yukio arrive at the Illuminati's ship and confront Lucifer, confessing his wrongdoings and asking to have his powers unleashed. Meanwhile, the world descended into chaos as the public learnt about demons.

Izumo cared for Shiemi, who recalled Rin struggling against his inner demon and realized her love for him. Shiemi was then taken by the Vatican, where she later found an unconscious Rin. Mephisto declared that the Blue Night is imminent as Satan’s body deteriorated, causing him to lose control.

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga Episode 8 will see Shiemi regain her strength after seeing Rin, while Rin, encouraged by her, continues his journey into the past. Satan’s host body will rapidly deteriorates, triggering his uncontrollable rampage. The Blue Night will take place as major religious leaders worldwide are consumed by blue flames.

In Kyoto, the Myoda sect will struggle to resist, while the Vatican’s Three Wise Men and Japan’s Holy Knights, including Shiro, will be seen attempting to contain the disaster. The episode will depict the devastating effects of Satan’s uncontrollable destruction.

Titled ‘Blue Night,’ Blue Exorcist Season 4 Part 2 Episode 8 will be released at 12:30 am JST on Sunday, February 23, 2025. International release times may differ. The episode will air on networks like Tokyo MX, BS11, and Gunma Television.

Additional broadcasts of Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga Episode 8 will also take place on Tokai Television, MBS, Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting, and RKB Mainichi Broadcasting. The series will also be available internationally on Crunchyroll with English subtitles.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.