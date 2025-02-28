Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga Episode 9 To Depict Yuri’s Death; Recap, Release Date, Where To Stream And More

The last Blue Exorcist Season 4 Part 2 episode, titled ‘The Blue Night,’ saw baby Rin’s immense power cause destruction. Meanwhile, Satan’s mind deteriorated, leading him to mistake Lucifer for Yuri and attack him. Lucifer’s body is destroyed, forcing Satan’s soul to roam Japan in search of a host.

Numerous Exorcists die as their bodies fail to withstand his possession. Shemihaza resists Satan and orders the Grigori to take Shiemi away. Elsewhere, Yuri gives birth to Rin and Yukio, and Shiro seals Rin’s demon heart in the Kurikara blade before Satan possesses the Paladin.

Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga Episode 9 will see Shiro successfully seal Rin’s demonic heart with the Koma Sword, momentarily separating him from his demonic nature and returning him to Yuri. However, Satan will forcefully possess the Holy Knight Abel, his longing for Yuri turning into obsession.

Unmoved by her words, he will lose control and attempt to claim Shiro’s body. To prevent Satan from taking over, Shiro will take drastic action, leading to an intense battle that will shape the events of the Blue Night. This episode will see the conclusion of this flashback arc, likely focusing on Yuri's death and Shiro's role in caring for the babies.

Advertisement

Titled ‘Desperate Struggle’ (死闘), Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga Episode 9 is set to premiere at 12:30 am JST on Sunday, March 2, 2025. International viewers may experience varying release times. The episode will air on Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma Television, and Tochigi Television.

Additional broadcasts are planned for Tokai Television, MBS, Hokkaido Cultural Broadcasting, and RKB Mainichi Broadcasting. Blue Exorcist Season 4 Part 2 Episode 9 will be available internationally with English subtitles via Crunchyroll.

For more updates from the Blue Exorcist: The Blue Night Saga anime, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.