Blue Lock Chapter 237: Can Hiori take the last shot against Isagi? Here's what we know

Blue Lock Chapter 237: Previous chapter recap and what to expect next?

The title of the last chapter of Blue Lock was 'Goodbye.' The chapter started with Hiori making an attempt at scoring the goal. However, Sendou came in his way, blocking the entire shot. This is where the story takes a turn into a monologue that takes place in Hiori's head. This is about how he thinks that he is not cut out to be a soccer player in the first place. The monologue in his head was more about how Isagi was roadblocking him from achieving his dreams.

As the chapter approached its conclusion, we saw that Yukimiya, Raichi, and Barou were also here to try their luck in the game. By the end of the outing, Hiori decides that he is not going to let Isagi take the goal in his place. However, the chapter came to an end without showing who was the one to take the goal. It will be interesting to see what the outcome is. Blue Lock Chapter 237, titled 'Center of the World,' will take a look at Isagi and Hiori's brawl and see what the end of it looks like.

Blue Lock Chapter 237: Potential release date, and reading details

Since the original Blue Lock only released in a raw format in Japanese, the international release date is bound to face irregularities. Blue Lock Chapter 237 is expected to come out on Sunday, October 15, 2023 [unconfirmed]. The chapter is released in the Pocket Shonen Magazine. Any updates or changes will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel.

ALSO READ: Blue Lock Chapter 235: Isagi's attack blocked AGAIN! Everything to know about the chapter