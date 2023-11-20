Blue Lock Chapter 241: Spoilers OUT; release date, where to read, recap, and more

After winning their match against the Ubers, the Bastard Munchens players are looking ahead to their next game. The public and unanimous opinion from the review of the last match is that Hiori and Isagi make amazing partners.

With Blue Lock Chapter 241 lining up with a final release date for the week, the spoilers of the outing are also here. Here is what we know about the next one so far!

Blue Lock Chapter 241: Release date and where to read

Blue Lock Chapter 241 will be officially released on November 22, 2023. All chapters of the manga are published in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine first. After that, unofficial sites carry the digital release of the text. We will update this section with more information as it becomes available.

Spoilers for Chapter 241: What to expect next?

The translated spoilers for the next chapter are already out on the X (formerly Twitter) account of Raguya. The leaked title is 'Natto and Pickled Radish,' or 'Takuan and Natto.' The spoilers reveal that the chapter will open with the announcement of the 7th match between Spain and France. It will also announce the 8th match between England and Italy.

During practice at Germany Stratum's Field, a conversation arises between Raichi, Hiori, Yukki and Isagi about the previous match. They discuss comments from fans who watched the game. The unanimous fan verdict is that Isagi and Hiori's partnership was the standout aspect of the match.

However, this is not something that Isagi wanted for himself. The chapter will shift perspective to focus on Kaiser at the end. We'll see that Kaiser wants to crush Bastard Munchens so he can surpass Noel Noa ultimately.

Blue Lock Chapter 241: Previous chapter recap

Chapter 240 of Blue Lock was titled 'Triple Increase.' In this chapter, the highly anticipated winning goal finally happened. Isagi and Hiroi displayed excellent teamwork and scored the victory for their team. We see that Rin Itoshi wanted to take the victory even at the behest of his brother. On the other side, Isagi was also in the list of one of his rivals.

After the match, the auction rankings of the players were displayed. And we see that Hiori, Raichi, Tokimitsu, and Nanase secured their initial bids. Barou was not expecting his ranking to drop three places down. However, there were other players securing a higher rank at this point.

The chapter ends with Isagi again. He had secured the second highest bid at the auction. Rin Itoshi now claims the top spot in Blue Lock, valued at 180 million. Despite having one of the highest bids, all Isagi wants is to bring Rin down. The next part of the plot will focus on the aftermath of the match and subsequent discussions. Any relevant updates will be mentioned in this section as they become available. So stay tuned to Pinkvilla for the latest.

