Blue Lock Chapter 241: Takuan and Natto treat begins; release date, where to read, recap and more

The victory of the Bastard Muchens against the Ubers was a celebratory event. And from that, we know that the team is very much capable of handling the best of opponents in any case. In line with a release date for the week is Blue Lock Chapter 241. Here is what we know about the next chapter of Blue Lock so far!

Blue Lock Chapter 241: Release date and where to read

The final release date of the next Blue Lock outing, Blue Lock Chapter 241, is November 22, 2023. All the chapters of the manga come out in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine. All relevant updates will be mentioned in this section as they come.

What to expect next?

The spoilers of the next chapter are yet to come to the screens as of now. However, from the last chapter, we know that the title of Chapter 241 will be 'Takuan and Natto.' In Japanese culture, the delicacy by the name of Takuan and Natto is a radish dish. It has a crunchy texture and a slightly sweet and tangy flavor. Natto, on the other hand, is a traditional Japanese dish made from fermented soybeans, known for its distinctive pungent aroma and sticky texture. Both are popular ingredients in various Japanese dishes.

As suggested by the title, it can be assumed that the next chapter might take up the story of a party or a celebration after the victory. Both Isagi and Hiori gave it their best to win the match. And for the future, the team is eyeing another match with the team of France. We will be sure to update this section as soon as there is any more details on the spoilers of Blue Lock Chapter 241.

Blue Lock Chapter 241: Previous chapter recap

The title of Blue Lock Chapter 240 was 'Triple Jump Up!' At the beginning of the chapter, we see that Isagi and Hiori celebrate their goal, showcasing impressive coordination that astonishes the Ubers players. Despite Kaiser's frustration over the goal, Isagi shares the details of their victorious plan with Hiori. Isagi expresses his eagerness to continue playing together, aiming to become the top player.

However, we see that Hiori declines, emphasizing his vision of creating a supreme striker. Rin Itoshi makes a prominent appearance, scoring the winning goal against Manshine City and achieving a hat-trick. Rin's focus on Isagi hints at a hidden connection or interest between them. The chapter sets the stage for the upcoming match against France, featuring intriguing confrontations and the introduction of French Master Julien Loki. Blue Lock Chapter 240 promises a mix of sports drama, rivalry, and strategic gameplay.

It will be interesting to see what the team plans for their next match which is to take place against the team France.

