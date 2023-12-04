Blue Lock Chapter 243 Spoilers: Ness and Kaiser's partnership; Release date, where to read, recap, and more

Ness and Kaiser have come a long way in Blue Lock. And before the next match, it is high time that their partnership is explored in the story. This is exactly what the spoilers of Blue Lock Chapter 243 also foreshadow. As the spoilers unveil, here is what we know about the upcoming outing of the manga so far.

Blue Lock Chapter 243: Release date and where to read

The final release date of the next chapter of Blue Lock will be December 6, 2023. All chapters of the manga are published in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine first. After that, unofficial sites carry the digital release of the text. We will update this section with more information as it becomes available.

Spoilers of Chapter 243: What to expect next?

The spoilers of Blue Lock Chapter 243 have been released on Raguya's Twitter. As per those, we know that the title of the next one will be 'The Magician and the Blue Rose Part 2.' This chapter starts with Kaiser questioning Ness' beliefs. Kaiser critiques Ness for succumbing to the "curse" of impossibility, condemning the weak who dilute their ego to survive. Recognizing Ness's untapped potential and unique vision on the field, Kaiser extends a hand, offering a chance to defy the impossible together.

Advertisement

Ness, inspired and eager, accepts the challenge. As the game resumes, Ness passes to Kaiser, marked by multiple players. Despite the challenge, Kaiser executes a remarkable, fast-paced shot, showcasing his exceptional skill. The match concludes with a 3-2 victory, and Ness reflects on crushing the 'impossible.' Declared successful candidates for Blue Lock, Ness, and Kaiser navigate daily life in BM.

Their interactions, from the cafeteria to the field and even in personal moments like cutting hair, reveal a camaraderie developing between them. Kaiser opens up about his past, revealing the symbolism behind his blue rose tattoo and his aspiration to be an 'impossible being' in the world of soccer. The chapter ends on an ominous note as Kaiser, coughing up blood, reveals his intent to bring Yoichi to the brink of despair, setting the stage for the next chapter, PXG.

Blue Lock Chapter 243: Previous chapter recap

The title of Blue Lock Chapter 242 was 'The Magician and The Blue Rose Part 1.' In this chapter, the back story with Alexis Ness continues. We get to see Ness's troubled childhood, marked by neglect and abuse from his family who dismissed his passion for magic. His siblings, unsupportive and critical, shattered his attempts at creativity, leaving him isolated and yearning for acceptance.

Driven by a desire to prove his worth, Ness discovers solace and inspiration in soccer. Witnessing the magical impact of a single goal in a match, he finds a new purpose and dedicates himself to the sport. Despite initial struggles and doubt, Ness aims to excel, aspiring to represent Germany and enchant the world with his soccer prowess.

The narrative shifts when we see the trial for Bastard Munchen, where Michael Kaiser appears, posing the question of believing in "the impossible." Ness sees Kaiser as a beacon of hope, a savior who pulls him from darkness, shaping their intertwined destinies as they become integral to Bastard Munchen. The chapter leaves readers eagerly anticipating the continuation of Ness and Kaiser's compelling backstory. With this, the friendship between Kaiser and Ness roots to grows in the future as well.

ALSO READ: Blue Lock Episode Nagi: Manga Plot, release date, where to watch, cast, staff and more updates