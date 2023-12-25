Blue Lock Chapter 245: Full Spoilers OUT; release date, where to read, and more

Barou and Nagi will be the star performers of the next chapter. Not only this, but there will also be a winner to the match between France and the Ubers. As the final translated spoilers come out, here is what we know about Blue Lock Chapter 245 so far. Read on.

The final release date of Blue Lock Chapter 245 will be December 27, 2023. All chapters of the manga are published in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine first. After that, unofficial sites carry the digital release of the text. We will update this section with more information as it becomes available.

The spoilers of the next chapter have come out on the official Twitter, now X, page of Raguya. In the intense 8th match of Blue Lock Chapter 245, chaos ensues as Italy faces off against England, while simultaneously, Spain clashes with France. Agi gains possession but faces a dilemma as Chris urges him to pass to Seishiro. Amidst the action, Nagi takes the spotlight, skillfully evading defenders but is thwarted by Don Lorenzo. Aiku's taunts add tension, and despite Nagi's attempt, Aiku blocks the shot. Barou's dynamic play leads to Italy's victory against England, leaving Agi with a powerful message about growth and independence.

In France vs. Spain, Shido's winning goal secures France's triumph, witnessed by Blue Lockers in Germany Stratum. Isagi, gearing up for the final match, acknowledges France's undefeated streak, setting the stage for a championship showdown. As the chapter concludes, Isagi's confidence peaks, signaling a dramatic lead-up to the final battle in the Neo-Egoist League. The next chapter, "Abnormal Pervert," promises an intriguing continuation.

The title of Blue Lock Chapter 244 was 'PXG Summary.' Here, the intensity rises as Bastard Munchen players uncover the key to increasing their auction value: goal contributions. Isagi and his teammates gather in the monitor room to witness the clash between Paris X Gen and Barcha. The match unravels PXG's dual playstyles, strategically using two-star strikers, Rin Itoshi and Ryusei Shido.

As the Bastard Munchen squad contemplates countering PXG's tactics, Isagi and Hiori pinpoint Charles Chevalier as the linchpin of the French team, seamlessly contributing to both strategies. With the revelation of PXG's double standards, the chapter leaves the team strategizing on how to confront this formidable opponent.

