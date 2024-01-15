Blue Lock Chapter 247: Full Spoilers, release date, where to read & more

Reo and Nagi are to be the heroes of the next chapter. With a new match lining up, Noa is stressed that the team might not perform. But these two are the standing pillars of the next match. The spoilers of the next outing are already in the public domain. Here is all you need to know about Blue Lock Chapter 247 so far!

Blue Lock Chapter 247: Release date and where to read

The final release date of Blue Lock Chapter 247 will be January 17, 2024. All chapters of the manga are published in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine first. After that, unofficial sites carry the digital release of the text. We will update this section with more information as it becomes available.

What to expect next: Spoilers from the next outing?

The title of Blue Lock Chapter 247 will be 'Originality.' The chapter will start with Nagi and Reo facing a storm of criticism on social media due to their recent losses. Reo, scrolling through comments, sees remarks about Nagi's performance affecting their annual salaries and calls for Chris Prince to rebuild the team. Inside the locker room, Nagi and Reo discuss their precarious rankings and decide it's time for a change.

Advertisement

Despite the negativity, Nagi reflects on his recent struggles and expresses a determination to evolve. Some fans still believe in him, providing encouragement. Nagi acknowledges the need for constant improvement to become the best in the world. Reo agrees, and they decide to bring a new heat to their game.

In Germany, the team strategizes for the final battle, with Noa emphasizing the importance of winning to leave a lasting mark. As Ego delivers a motivational speech about "originality" being linked to hunger, the players' fighting spirit reaches its peak.

The chapter concludes with the anticipation building for the upcoming match against France, titled "Final Fight."

Blue Lock Chapter 247: Previous chapter recap

In Blue Lock's 246th chapter titled "Irregularity and Abnormality," Kiyora Jin and Igarashi Gurimu had special training sessions watched by Noel Noa. The chapter also revealed the updated auction rankings, showing Nagi and Reo dropping while Ryusei and Sendo climbed. Yoichi Isagi and Shoei Barou were competing closely for second place.

Julian Loki shared his plan for PXG's upcoming match against Bastard Munchen, wanting to use two of his best players instead of just Rin or Shido. The chapter also introduced Julian's intention to mentor 15-year-old Charles Chevalier in the Neo-Egoist League.

Chapter 247 is expected to give us a sneak peek into the exciting duel between Bastard Munchen and Paris X Gen.

Julian Loki's strategy against the Germans was revealed in the last chapter, and we might learn Noel Noa's chosen players for the match. The upcoming chapter could focus on some players' training sessions, with a possible emphasis on Reo and Nagi dealing with their personal challenges about what to do next. All relevant updates will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates like this.

ALSO READ: 8 Greatest Goals in Blue Lock that showcased unrivaled precision