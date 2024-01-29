Blue Lock Chapter 250: Spoilers OUT; Release Date, Where to Read, and More to Know

Isagi is set to face Rin and Shidou in the match to come forth. And what is interesting is see is the position of the match. The story can take a swift turn from this point. With Blue Lock Chapter 250 in line with a release date for this week, here is all you need to know about the next outing.

Blue Lock Chapter 250: Release date and where to read

The final release date of Blue Lock Chapter 259 will be January 31, 2024. All chapters of the manga are published in Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine first. After that, unofficial sites carry the digital release of the text. We will update this section with more information as it becomes available.

What to expect next: Spoilers for Chapter 250

As per the translated spoilers out on Raguya, the title of Blue Lock Chapter 250 will also be 'The Beginning.' Here, Isagi, fueled by his ambition to reach the top, prepares to face Rin and Shidou's double standard strategy in the impending showdown between PXG and BM. As the highly anticipated game kicks off, Kaiser takes control of the ball with Ness by his side.

Shidou attempts to steal, but strategic passes unfold, involving Karasu and Kunigami. The ball navigates through a maze of players, ultimately heading towards Rin. However, Isagi, showcasing his determination, intervenes with a decisive headbutt, denying Rin's advance.

The world watches in awe as the Neo-Egoist League's intense battle for supremacy commences, setting the stage for an unpredictable clash in the next chapter, titled "Offense and Defense against the Unknown."

Blue Lock Chapter 250: Previous chapter recap

The title of Blue Lock Chapter 249 was 'The Beginning' The chapter opened with anticipation as Yoichi Isagi carefully observed the Paris X Gen team. Bastard Munchen geared up for a double standard team, strategizing around Rin and Shidou.

The match commenced with Bastard Munchen's kickoff, Alexis Ness passing to Michael Kaiser. Shidou Ryusei's swift tackle was countered by a one-two pass, intercepted mid-air by Tabito Karasu. As possession shifted, Rensuke Kunigami's attempt to clear the ball inadvertently played into Zantetsu Tsurugi's reach.

Amidst the intense back-and-forth, Yoichi Isagi showcased his determination, intercepting a crucial pass intended for Rin Itoshi. The chapter unfolded with dynamic plays, promising an intriguing showdown between Bastard Munchen and Paris X Gen in the Neo Egoist League's final match. With this, all updates from this section will be mentioned in this space. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for similar updates.

