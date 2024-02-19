Blue Lock Chapter 252: Spoilers OUT; Release Date, Where To Read And More

As the pulse-pounding narrative of Blue Lock continues to captivate readers, the anticipation for each new chapter reaches new heights. Now that the spoilers for Blue Lock Chapter 252 are out, fans are on the edge of their seats, eager to delve deeper into the thrilling world of football strategy and skill. Here’s everything we have on the upcoming chapter from the release date to the chapter plot.

Release date and where to read

Blue Lock Chapter 252 is set to be unleashed on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at 12 am JST. The manga adheres to its weekly schedule, with no breaks scheduled, ensuring fans can expect the upcoming chapter to be available as per usual.

To access the latest chapter, fans can head to the K Manga platform, Kodansha's designated service for manga consumption. Available through both websites and mobile applications, the K Manga platform provides a convenient and immersive reading experience for fans in the United States. While the availability of the manga in other regions hasn't been announced, readers can stay tuned for updates on its accessibility.

Blue Lock Chapter 252 SPOILERS

In Blue Lock Chapter 252, titled Best Performance, fans are in for a breathtaking display of teamwork and skill as Paris X Gen takes center stage with a sensational play orchestrated by Tabito Karasu. The manga picks up from the intense climax of the previous chapter, where Hiori Yo's decisive block halted Rin Itoshi's goal-scoring attempt, leaving both teams on edge. As the ball rebounds into the air, Karasu seizes the moment with precision timing, claiming possession mid-air in a move that catches everyone off guard.

Expectations run high as Yoichi Isagi, utilizing his Meta Vision, anticipates Karasu's next move, anticipating a direct assault on the goal. However, to the astonishment of all, Karasu executes a daring backheel pass to the unmarked Charles Chevalier, who emerges from the shadows of the match's chaos. With the defense caught off guard, Charles delivers a masterful long pass, threading through multiple Bastard Munchen players with pinpoint accuracy.

To Rin's disbelief, the pass isn't intended for him but instead finds its mark with Ryusei Shidou, who springs into action with impeccable timing. With a swift and decisive diving header, Shidou converts Charles' assist into a jaw-dropping super goal, leaving spectators and opponents alike stunned by the sheer brilliance of the play.

As the dust settles on the pitch, Isagi grapples with the realization that even his Meta Vision couldn't foresee the seamless coordination between Charles and Shidou. This electrifying moment showcases the unrivaled chemistry and prowess of Paris X Gen's players, setting the stage for a thrilling turn of events in the ongoing match against Bastard Munchen.

Blue Lock Chapter 251 recap

In the riveting chapter titled Battle against the Unknown, Blue Lock Chapter 251 opens with Isagi's insightful monologue, setting the stage for an intense clash between Bastard Munchen and Paris X Gen (PXG). Isagi highlights the tactical sophistication of their opponents, who had prepared to counter Rin and Shido individually but not both simultaneously. As the match unfolds, the resilience of the Bastard Munchen team is put to the test against PXG's dynamic offense.

The game resumes with a throw-in, initiating a flurry of action as Chapa passes the ball to Tokimitsu, who swiftly moves it to Nanase. Raichi's directive to maintain focus underscores the gravity of the situation, while Hiori's strategic vigilance aims to limit PXG's options. Isagi, meanwhile, zeroes in on Charles Chevalier, the tournament's youngest player and the linchpin of PXG's attack. Amidst the tactical exchange, Rin Itoshi emerges as the ultimate disruptor, stealing the ball from Kaiser's blind spot with finesse.

With Blue Lock Chapter 252 sure to deliver an unforgettable sequence of play, fans can brace themselves for an adrenaline-fueled chapter that raises the stakes and pushes the boundaries of football brilliance.