Blue Lock Chapter 253: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

In the previous chapter, Tabito Karasu's steal and unexpected pass to Charles Chevalier set up a crucial play for Paris X Gen, with Ryusei Shidou scoring a goal. Isagi's metavision proved ineffective in predicting the entirety of the attack, adding tension to the ongoing match.

Here’s everything you need to know about Blue Lock Chapter 253’s release, where to read it, what to expect in the chapter, and a quick recap of the previous chapter.

Release date and where to read

Blue Lock Chapter 253 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at 12 am JST. However, due to time zone differences, the release will align with Japan's time zone.

Fans can read the latest chapter on Kodansha’s K Manga platform. K Manga is accessible through both websites and mobile apps but is exclusively available in the United States. Please note that K Manga operates on a point-based chapter purchase system, requiring users to buy chapters using points.

Blue Lock Chapter 253 expected plot

In Blue Lock chapter 253, Yoichi Isagi is likely to formulate a strategic plan to elevate his team's performance to match that of Paris X Gen (PXG). Analyzing the goal scored by PXG, Isagi may discern the key elements that led to their success and strategize accordingly to bridge the gap between their current level and PXG's summit of excellence. Noel Noa's anticipated substitutions could introduce dynamic changes to the match, injecting fresh energy and tactics into the game plan of Bastard Munchen.

It is possible however that Blue Lock chapter 253 might see the focus shifts to the Neo Egoist League's simultaneous matches instead, Nagi Seishiro and Reo Mikage's pivotal roles in their match against Barcha are likely to take center stage. With Nagi and Reo leading Manshine City's charge against Barcha, the narrative may delve into their strategic maneuvers and individual performances, providing insights into their contributions to the team's dynamics. The manga might also explore the interactions between Nagi, Reo, and their opponents, including Barcha's formidable players such as Bachira and Otoya, offering a multifaceted view of the intense competition unfolding in the league.

Blue Lock Chapter 252 recap

In Blue Lock Chapter 252, titled "Peak Performance," Isagi expresses pride in Hiori's defensive prowess as he successfully blocks Rin's shot, indicating Hiori's anticipation of Rin outclassing Isagi in a duel. Noticing the exceptional performance of every player, Isagi anticipates an intense showdown between Bastard Munchen and Paris X Gen, expecting it to be his most memorable match yet. However, the momentum shifts when Tabito Karasu unexpectedly steals the ball rebounding from Hiori's block.

As Isagi and Hiori activate their metavision to anticipate Karasu's move, they are surprised when he passes the ball to Charles, who was left unmarked during the previous attack. Charles, seizing the opportunity, executes a first-touch long pass to Shidou Ryusei, catching everyone off guard. Despite Isagi's belief that the play was intended for Rin, Shidou scores a goal with a diving header, showcasing an unexpected synergy between him and Charles. The goal, seemingly unplanned, reflects the peak performances of both players, leaving everyone stunned by their remarkable collaboration and spontaneity on the field.

