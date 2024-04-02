Blue Lock Chapter 257: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot And More

In the preceding chapter, Charles Chevalier tried to pass the ball to Shidou, but was intercepted by Hiori Yo. Almost immediately, Hiori initiated a no-look cross to pass the ball to Isagi. Will the ball reach Isagi unhindered or will ball return to Paris X Gen’s grasp? Find out in Blue Lock Chapter 257, so keep reading to find out the release date, the expected plot, and more details about the chapter.

Blue Lock Chapter 257: release date and where to read

Blue Lock Chapter 257 is scheduled for release on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at 12 am JST. However, fans should keep in mind that the exact release time can vary due to time zone differences. The chapter can be read on Kodansha's K Manga service, accessible through its website and mobile app, exclusively in the United States.

Expected plot of Blue Lock Chapter 257

Blue Lock Chapter 257 will be titled Two-Gun, and will likely begin with Isagi receiving the ball, possibly setting up Bastard Munchen’s first goal against Paris X Gen this match. Working together with Hiori Yu and Kunigami for their top performance goal, Isagi will likely try to get past opponents like Charles and Micheal Kaiser to complete this task.

Advertisement

As Isagi approaches the goalpost, he is also very likely to be stopped by Rin Itoshi and Micheal Kaiser, given their positions and Micheal’s rivalry with Isagi respectively. With how close Rin is to Isagi’s position in the last panel of the previous chapter, Blue Lock Chapter 257 may see Rin steal the ball from Isagi before he can score a goal.

Blue Lock Chapter 256 recap

Titled Contradict The Contrary, Blue Lock Chapter 256 begins with Hiori strategizing on how to handle Charles Chevalier. Initially, he plans to intercept Charles's pass to an open player but realizes that Charles is a contrarian who would opt for an unconventional move. When Charles receives the ball, he attempts to pass it to Shidou despite Kaiser and Ness blocking the path. Hiori anticipates this and blocks the pass, initiating a counterattack.

Meanwhile, Tabito Karasu and Kiyora Jin engage in a battle for possession of the ball, with Hiori more concerned about stopping Charles. Grimm joins the struggle, but Karasu swiftly passes the ball to Charles, hoping for a miraculous pass. However, Kaiser and Ness thwart Charles's passing route to Shidou. Rin Itoshi emerges as an alternative option, but Charles surprises everyone by passing between Kaiser and Ness. Hiori intercepts the ball as he had predicted Charles's move.

Advertisement

With Paris X Gen's counterattack halted, Bastard Munchen prepares for their ‘top performance,’ needing to secure the loose ball first. Raichi claims the ball and passes to Hiori, initiating the counterattack. Despite being surrounded by three opponents, Hiori executes a no-look cross, and Blue Lock Chapter 256 concludes with the ball heading towards Yoichi Isagi, the Egoist.

For more updates on the match between Bastard Munchen and Paris X Gen in Blue Lock, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.