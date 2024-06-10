Blue Lock Chapter 265: Release Date, Where To Read, Expected Plot, And More

In the last chapter, fans got to know Kiyora Jin better as his nature was unveiled — he is someone destined to navigate the fringe as he makes critical choices that alter fate. Meanwhile, Isagi had his near-second goal thwarted by Charles Chevalier, and as luck seemingly intervenes with Alexis Ness now trying to assist Michael Kaiser, fans can only wonder who will score next. Don’t miss Blue Lock Chapter 265 as it drops and get the release date, expected plot, and more here.

Blue Lock Chapter 265: release date and where to read

As per K Manga's official Twitter/X, Blue Lock Chapter 265 debuts on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at 12:00 am JST. However, for international readers, it may be released on Tuesday, June 11, due to time zone differences. Keep in mind that specific release times vary by location.

Blue Lock Chapter 265 will be available on Kodansha's K Manga service, though fans should note that this service is only accessible in the US. Accessible via mobile app and website, readers need points to access the latest chapters, without subscription fees.

Expected plot of Blue Lock Chapter 265

Blue Lock Chapter 265 will be titled Beyond Constraint, and will likely continue where the previous chapter left off as Alexis Ness receives the ball. Ness, now in control, faces a critical moment that could either elevate or undermine Kaiser's strategy. Ness's success or failure in this play will significantly impact the team's dynamics.

Meanwhile, Kiyora Jin must make his decision in Blue Lock Chapter 265: to side with Isagi, the current star, or Kaiser, who is in the midst of redefining himself. Jin's choice could tip the balance of the match. If he aligns with Isagi, their combined strength might secure a quick victory. However, joining Kaiser could lead to some unexpected twists.

Blue Lock Chapter 264 recap

Blue Lock Chapter 264 is titled ‘Dead, Dead, Dead, or Alive,’ and begins with a flashback to Kiyora Jin's birth and childhood. The chapter reveals that Kiyora was destined to exist on the borderlines since birth, surviving against the odds when his mother's survival rate was only 50%.

As Kiyora grew older, the boy learned how to navigate conflicts between his short-tempered older brother and rowdy younger brother. He honed his decision-making skills, and this survival instinct carried over into Blue Lock, where Kiyora's ability to make critical choices allowed him to endure.

In the present, Kiyora faces a crucial decision in his first and only match in the Neo Egoist League, needing to choose between aligning with Isagi Yoichi or Michael Kaiser to ensure his survival. Blue Lock Chapter 264 then shifts focus to the match, where Isagi recognizes Kaiser as a World-Type player who skillfully utilizes his teammates to his advantage.

As the game continues, Charles Chevalier denies Isagi a goal-scoring opportunity. However, the ball remains in Bastard Munchen's possession, falling to Alexis Ness. Blue Lock Chapter 264 concludes as Ness tells Kaiser it isn’t over yet.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

*The release dates and time provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.

