Blue Lock Chapter 275 Spoilers Out: Paris X Gen Scores As Rin Gets Injured; DEETS

According to the spoilers, Rin dismissed Isagi as his rival and coaxed Charles Chevalier into passing in the previous chapter. The spoilers have revealed what happens next in the series as Rin easily surpasses his limits as Paris X Gen ties with Bastard Munchen in the Blue Lock Chapter 275 spoilers.

Blue Lock Chapter 275 spoilers

According to the Blue Lock Chapter 275 spoilers, the upcoming chapter will be titled ‘THE LAST.’ The chapter begins immediately after the previous chapter, as Charles Chevalier's rabona cross places Rin Itoshi and Ryusei Shidou in a fierce competition to intercept the ball.

As the ball is sent toward them, Rin quickly outmaneuvers Shidou, getting ahead of him before he can reach it. With the ball now under his control, Rin finds a clear path to the goal, seemingly unchallenged.

However, as he approaches, an illusion of his older brother, Sae Itoshi, appears before him. Sae taunts Rin, telling him that he could never become the world's greatest striker. Despite having a direct shot on goal, Rin becomes mentally paralyzed by this hallucination in the Blue Lock Chapter 275 spoilers.

His deep-seated desire to surpass his brother traps him in a cycle of frustration and self-doubt, preventing him from thinking of a way to break through this imaginary barrier. Desperate to escape the hold his brother’s image has on him, Rin searches for an external force or inspiration to push him beyond this mental block.

At that moment, Yoichi Isagi arrives, breaking through the illusion of Sae standing before Rin. Isagi declares he will not allow Rin to take the shot, effectively dispelling Sae’s image from Rin’s mind in the Blue Lock Chapter 275 spoilers.

Witnessing Isagi destroy the illusion that had tormented him for so long, Rin finds the impulse he has been desperately seeking. In that moment, Rin acknowledges Isagi as his true rival, more so than his own brother, and decides that he wants to “die with Isagi.”

Fueled by the newfound clarity of their shared ambition, Rin makes an unexpected and risky move. He launches himself into the air and kicks the ball with a powerful, seemingly impossible shot. As he does this, he collides with Isagi mid-air in the Blue Lock Chapter 275 spoilers.

The sheer force of the shot and the collision catches everyone off guard. Gagamaru, the goalkeeper, is left stunned by the speed and unpredictability of the shot. It appears to be a free-kick in mid-air, a feat almost unheard of in soccer.

Gagamaru is unable to react in time, and the ball speeds past him into the net. This astonishing goal by Rin ties the score for Paris X Gen, achieving what seemed like an unattainable feat. Despite the goal’s brilliance, Rin is not seen celebrating in the Blue Lock Chapter 275 spoilers.

Instead, he appears to be in a trance, disoriented from the collision with Isagi. Blood drips from him, and his state suggests a serious injury. The Blue Lock Chapter 275 spoilers closes with uncertainty about Rin's condition and his ability to continue playing.

Blue Lock FAQs

Who does Rin choose in Blue Lock?

In Blue Lock, Rin Itoshi, considered one of the top players alongside Isagi, chooses Isagi to advance with the team. Although Rin is the White Team's leader and often makes key decisions, he selects Isagi because of their comparable skill levels, despite previously letting others make choices.

Who won between Isagi and Rin in Blue Lock?

In the match which Rin Itoshi scored early, Isagi and Rin officially became rivals. Despite Isagi’s challenge and taunts, Rin had seen through Isagi’s plans and ultimately wins the game. Afterward, Rin decides to recruit Bachira, stealing the later from Isagi’s team.

Does Isagi become #1 in Blue Lock?

Isagi Yoichi does reach #1 in Blue Lock during the Neo Egoist League Arc, albeit temporarily. Throughout various selections, he progresses from lower ranks, eventually achieving the top spot due to his performance. Although he enjoys being #1 for a brief period, his ranking fluctuates throughout the series.

