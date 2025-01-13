Blue Lock Chapter 289: Recap, Release Date, Expected Plot And More
With Kaiser having criticized Ness, fans can only wonder how the boy will react. Don’t miss Blue Lock Chapter 289 to find out more; get the recap, release date, and more details here.
The last chapter of Blue Lock saw Yukimiya Kenyu continue his offensive drive, dribbling past defenders and attempting a challenging shot from a narrow angle. His best efforts were thwarted as Charles Chevalier intercepted the shot.
The deflected ball landed near Yoichi Isagi, who retrieved it but recognized his position is too far for a direct play. Opting for teamwork, Isagi passes to Alexis Ness, expecting a return. However, Ness disregards this strategy, attempting to locate Michael Kaiser instead.
This indecision led to Tabito Karasu intercepting the play and clearing the ball. Displeased, Kaiser harshly criticized Ness, telling him to quit football. Blue Lock Chapter 289 will likely focus on Bastard Munchen restarting their offensive through a throw-in.
However, Alexis Ness's reaction to Michael Kaiser's severe rebuke could become a pivotal point. If Ness falters under pressure, it may force Master Striker Noel Noa to replace him, emphasizing his rational and results-driven mindset.
Blue Lock Chapter 289 may also explore how the team adapts to Ness's potential breakdown while maintaining their momentum in this high-stakes match. Fans can expect to find out more by Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at 12:00 am JST.
Depending on your location, this may mean the chapter will be available a day earlier, on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, with release times adjusted to different time zones. Blue Lock Chapter 289 can be accessed through Kodansha’s K Manga service, available only in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.