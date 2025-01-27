Blue Lock Chapter 290: Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More
With Rin’s evolution putting an end to Bastard Munchen’s play, don’t miss Blue Lock Chapter 290 to find out what happens next. Get the release date, recap and more here.
The last chapter of Blue Lock saw Alexis Ness reject Michael Kaiser's suggestion to quit football, determined to help Kaiser become the best. While Kaiser wasn't angry, his and Isagi's innovative gameplay left no room for Ness's outdated style.
As play resumed, Paris X Gen focused on Kaiser, while Rin marked Isagi tightly. Despite the pressure, Isagi and Kaiser crafted a new attack using Isagi's off-the-ball movements and Kaiser's Cross Magnus technique. However, Rin’s sudden evolution disrupted their coordination, neutralizing the threat.
Blue Lock Chapter 290 is expected to see Paris X Gen launching a counterattack, potentially led by Rin Itoshi following his recent evolution. Rin’s newfound understanding could shift the momentum in PXG’s favor, creating opportunities to get through Bastard Munchen’s defense.
Meanwhile, Isagi will likely attempt to understand Rin’s “mutation” to adjust his tactics accordingly. Rin’s improved capabilities, combined with his natural genius, could introduce a number of new challenges, pushing the match into an even more heated battle.
Blue Lock Chapter 290 is set to premiere on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at 12:00 am JST, as per K Manga. Depending on your time zone, international readers might access it as early as Tuesday, January 28. Please be aware that release times may differ by region.
Blue Lock Chapter 290 will be available exclusively through Kodansha's K Manga service, currently only accessible in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and the US. Readers can enjoy the latest chapters via the mobile app or website using points, with no subscription fee needed.
For more updates from the Blue Lock manga, stay tuned to Pinkvilla.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.