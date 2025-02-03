Blue Lock Chapter 291: Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More
With Paris X Gen’s offensive play blocked by Kaiser’s timely intervention, don’t miss Blue Lock Chapter 291 to find out what happens next on the field. Get the release date, recap, and more here.
The last chapter of Blue Lock depicted Paris X Gen launching a counterattack. As Isagi analyzed his failed synchronization with Kaiser, Rin tightly marked him, forcing Isagi into a direct confrontation while in his awakened state.
Meanwhile, Paris X Gen advanced, with Shidou executing an unexpected pass to Rin. Just as Rin neared a decisive goal, Kaiser intervened, assisting Isagi. Though Rin shoved him aside, Kaiser managed to recover mid-air and successfully cleared the ball, preventing a potential goal.
Blue Lock Chapter 291 will likely shift focus to Bastard Munchen's counterattack. Since the ball remained in play after Kaiser's clearance, it likely landed with one of their teammates. Isagi and Kaiser will once again lead the offensive charge.
The duo will aim to break through Paris X Gen's defense. Additionally, Yukimiya Kenyu might seize the moment to display his agility and dribbling skills, potentially influencing the next decisive play for Bastard Munchen's attack.
Blue Lock Chapter 291 is set to premiere on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at 12:00 am JST, as per K Manga. Depending on your time zone, international readers might access it as early as Tuesday, February 4. Please be aware that release times may differ by region.
Blue Lock Chapter 291 will be available exclusively through Kodansha’s K Manga service, currently only accessible in the US, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Readers can enjoy the latest chapters via the mobile app or website using points, with no subscription fee needed.
For more updates from the Blue Lock manga, keep up with Pinkvilla.
*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.