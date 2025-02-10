Blue Lock Chapter 292: Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More
The last Blue Lock chapter, titled ‘Fastest,’ followed Yukimiya Kenyu and Hiori Yo as they spearheaded Bastard Munchen’s counterattack. Both players, once overshadowed, had been revitalized by Isagi’s presence. However, they weren’t playing for his sake but for their own ambitions.
Isagi analyzed Kaiser's clearance and realized he needed the fastest awareness to surpass the geniuses. Just as Hiori prepared to deliver a crucial pass, Tabito Karasu intervened. Meanwhile, Alexis Ness positioned himself behind Isagi and Kaiser, his intentions unclear.
Blue Lock Chapter 292 will likely focus on Hiori Yo’s duel with Tabito Karasu. Since Karasu hadn’t anticipated facing Hiori on such a stage, there’s a possibility that the Bastard Munchen midfielder might catch him off guard.
Additionally, Alexis Ness could play a pivotal role, though his true motives remain uncertain. Whether he seeks revenge against Isagi and Kaiser or plans to insert himself into the unfolding play is unknown, making his next move a key point of interest.
Blue Lock Chapter 292 will premiere on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, at 12:00 am JST. International readers may find it available as early as Tuesday, February 11, adjusted to their location and time zone.
Fans can access Blue Lock Chapter 292 via Kodansha’s K Manga service, which was previously available in select countries like the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The service has now expanded to include the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Taiwan, India, Mexico, and Brazil. Some chapters are free, but the latest three require purchased points.
