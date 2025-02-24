Blue Lock Chapter 294: Recap, Release Date, Where To Read And More

The last Blue Lock chapter, titled ‘Birth of a New Egoist,’ saw Alexis Ness retrieve the free ball and initially aim to pass to Kaiser. However, embracing change, he played a pass that forced Kaiser to adjust rather than cater to him.

Unsurprisingly, Isagi was the one who capitalized on Ness' evolution, reaching the ball before Kaiser. With this opportunity, Isagi secured the winning goal for Bastard Munchen, clinching their victory in the Neo-Egoist League. Meanwhile, Kaiser was furious at Ness for assisting Isagi.

Blue Lock Chapter 294 will likely depict Bastard Munchen’s celebration after winning the Neo-Egoist League. Isagi’s decisive goal not only defeated Rin Itoshi and Michael Kaiser but also marked his challenge to strikers worldwide ahead of the U-20 World Cup.

Additionally, the chapter may highlight a confrontation between Isagi and Kaiser. While both prioritized victory, Kaiser’s anger toward Ness for aiding Isagi could create some tension, possibly reshaping their dynamic moving forward.

Blue Lock Chapter 294 is set to be released on Wednesday, February 26, 2024, at 12 am JST, according to K Manga’s official Twitter/X page. For most fans around the world, this translates to a daytime release on November 19, 2024, at roughly 7:00 am EST / 5:00 pm CET / 4:00 am PST.

To read Blue Lock Chapter 294, fans can visit Kodansha’s K manga website. Currently, the manga service is only available in select countries such as the US, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, India, and Brazil. The service is accessible through both the mobile app and website, and the latest chapters can be accessed with points without requiring a subscription.

Advertisement

Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates from the Blue Lock manga.

*The release dates and times provided are accurate at the time of writing and are subject to change at the discretion of the creators.