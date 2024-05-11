In October 2024, Blue Lock season two will make its debut which is a long time away for many. It was immediately confirmed that a second season would follow after March 2023's season-one finale. TV Asahi and its affiliates premiered the anime's first 24-episode season in October 2022 as part of the NUMAnimation block on TV Asahi.

Crunchyroll streamed the series when it aired and the English dub is also available for streaming now. As you might recall, the anime ends with Isagi and his team locked in a high-scoring battle with the International Five, but what's next?

How will Blue Lock season 2 unfold?

The first season of Blue Lock covered half of the currently published source manga, so season two will likely adapt volumes 12-23. So, for impatient fans, it means that Blue Lock season two may cover a multitude of topics. Currently, there are no trailers for Blue Lock season two.

However, the core players advance to the Third Selection following the events of season one of Blue Lock. Ultimately, the top 35 players in the program form an eleven-player team to compete against Japan's national Under 20 team, and so on and so forth. Blue Lock Manga Series' fifth arc is the U-20 Arc.

All of Japan will be able to watch the selected 11 Blue Lock players face the Japan U-20 in a National Representative match. Taking control of the Japan National team is the ultimate goal, but how will Blue Lock overcome this enormous challenge with Sae Itoshi leading and Ryusei Shido alongside?

The manga gets even wilder after the 'U-20' arc! In a nutshell, Ego's plans include a giant international, televised tournament to test the abilities of his players and whatnot.

What is the release date for Blue Lock season 2?

The Blue Lock series will return to screens in October 2024. As part of the announcement, manga artist Yusuke Nomura created a commemorative illustration for the show's official X (formerly Twitter) account.

The first season aired from October 2022 to March 2023. For 24 episodes, the anime covered 11 volumes (roughly 90 chapters) of the manga which originally started in 2018.

There is some good news for those impatiently awaiting the second season. Blue Lock: Episode Nagi is a spin-off film that will be released in Japan on April 19 and in North America on June 28.

In the meantime, fans will have something to look forward to in the interim as there has not yet been any word on a wider international release. In line with its title, the movie will focus on Seishiro Nagi who's a core character in the show. When the show began, Nagi was a detached, despondent teen but after a rivalry with Isagi ignited his passion for winning, he became one of its fiercest competitors.

The second season of Blue Lock features who?

There's a good chance that most of the core voice cast will return for Blue Lock season two, including:

Yoichi Isagi – Kazuki Ura (Japanese), Ricco Fajardo (English)

Meguru Bachira – Kaito Tasuku (Japanese), Drew Breedlove (English)

Jinpachi Ego – Hiroshi Kamiya (Japanese), Derick Snow (English)

Seishiro Nagi – Nobunaga Shimazaki (Japanese), Bryson Baugus (English)

Shōei Barō – Junichi Suwabe (Japanese), Matthew David Rudd (English)

Hyoma Chigiri – Soma Saito (Japanese), Aaron Dismuke (English)

Rin Itoshi – Kouki Uchiyama (Japanese), Matt Shipman (English)

Jyubei Aryu – Katsuyuki Konishi (Japanese), Bradley Gareth (English)

Aoshi Tokimitsu – Shinnosuke Tachibana (Japanese), Jordan Dash Cruz (English)

Rensuke Kunigami – Yuuki Ono (Japanese), Alex Hom (English)

The manga was published in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in August 2018. Kodansha will release the manga's 29th compiled book volume on May 16. It won the Best Shōnen Manga award at Kodansha's 45th annual Manga Awards in 2021.

