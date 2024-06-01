Blue Lock Season 2's New Visual Unveils Characters And Additional Cast Members; DEETS

The second season of The Blue Lock anime has released a fresh key visual and character trailer. The visual showcases both familiar and new characters who will play significant roles in the upcoming season's storyline.

Alongside the characters, the voice actors who will be joining the cast in those roles were also revealed. The next season of Blue Lock is coming out in 2024, and here is everything that you need to know about it.

What did the new teaser and visual reveal about Blue Lock season 2?

The new key visual highlighted the characters who will be active in the second season of Blue Lock. There were some new characters in the visual who will be joining the cast in the second season. It was revealed that voice actor Eiji Mikami will be joining the anime as Yo Hiori while Kakeru Hatano will be joining the cast as Nijiro Nanase.

The other new cast members who were announced alongside the first announcement of Blue Lock season 2 are Yuichi Nakamura as Shido Ryusei, Makoto Furukawa as Karasu Tabito, Kengo Kawanishi as Kageya Otoyo, Takuya Eguchi as Yu Yukimiya Kenyu, Hiro Shimono as Julian Loki, and Shinichiro Kamio as Leonardo Luna.

Cast members who are returning to their roles from season 1 are Soma Saito as Hyoma Chigiri, Kazuki Ura as Yoichi Isagi, Yuki Ono as Rensuke Kunigami, and Tasuku Kaito as Meguru Bachira. A new character trailer for the upcoming season also revealed all of the characters one by one.

Everything you need to know about Blue Lock season 2

It was announced by the official team of the anime that the second season of Blue Lock will start airing this October, although we do not know the exact date yet. The first season of Blue Lock came out in October 2022 and went on for 2 cours.

Based on the manga written by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and illustrated by Yusuke Nomura Blue Lock is a sports anime based on soccer. The anime is directed by Tetsuki Watanabe under Eight Bit. Shunsuke Ishikawa is the assistant director of the project with Taku Kishimoto as the script writer. Masaru Shindo is the anime’s character designer and chief animation director while Hisashi Tojima is the chief action director and Jun Murayama is composing the music for the project.

Blue Lock fans have more to look forward to than just the second season as the movie Blue- Lock - Episode Nagi will also be released soon. The movie, based on the spinoff manga of the same name with illustrations by Kota Sannomiya was released in Japan on April 19th. Crunchyroll is bringing the movie on the platform for North American fans and you will be able to stream it from June 28th, Friday. The Blue Lock - Episode Nagi movie is directed by Shunshuke Ishikawa.

The second season of Blue Lock is set to dial up the excitement with new characters and plot points. We will get to see some more amazing action from the players who are all vying for the first place at the Blue Lock program and it will be interesting to see what they do to stay in the running.

