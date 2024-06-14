Blue Lock The Movie: Episode Nagi Set To Release Amid FIFA Fever; Deets Inside

The world is anticipating the upcoming release of Blue Lock: Episode Nagi, a spin-off movie from the popular soccer-themed anime series Blue Lock. The original manga was written by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and illustrated by Yusuke Nomura.

Blue Lock: Episode Nagi premiered in Japan on April 19th, but it did not receive a worldwide theatrical release. However, the film is scheduled to be released in North America in June.

When is Blue Lock The Movie - Episode Nagi coming out?

Popular anime streaming site Crunchyroll is bringing Blue Lock: Episode Nagi to theaters in North America. The movie will be released on June 27 in select regions but will be out across theaters in the USA on June 28, 2024, Friday. The movie will also be available in some other countries at later dates.

The Blue Lock: Episode Nagi movie was originally released in Japan on April 19, 2024. Crunchyroll’s Senior Vice President of Global Commerce Mitchel Berger spoke to Deadline at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival that took place this week. There, he said that the movie is sort of a prequel about some characters from the Blue Lock anime. “I think that it’s uniquely situated from a time perspective around the Olympics and FIFA and things like that. It’s a great show. It’s a great movie. There’s some really good sports in it, so I’m hoping that it’s very successful for a multitude of reasons, including what’s going on in the broader world,” Berger said, sounding hopeful about sports fans taking a liking to both the series and the movie.

What is Blue Lock: Episode Nagi about?

The Blue Lock Movie- Episode Nagi focuses mainly on two characters from the Blue Lock anime, Seishiro Nagi and Reo Mikage. The movie will give us a detailed backstory about their early lives and how Nagi started to play soccer thanks to Reo’s support. Nobunaga Shimazaki and Yuma Uchida are reprising their roles as Nagi and Reo in the movie. The movie also has Subaru Kimura as Ryo Nameoka, an old rival of Nagi and Reo.

Shunsuke Ishikawa, who is assistant director of the Blue Lock anime series directed this movie under Studio Eightbit. The character design has been done by Yusuke Nomura while the composition and screenplay of the film have been done by Taku Kishimoto. The much-awaited second season of Blue Lock was also announced alongside Episode Nagi. It was recently revealed that Blue Lock season 2 is coming out this October.

