Blue Lock: What Are Shoei Barou's Powers And Abilities? Explored

This article contains spoilers from Blue Lock anime and manga

Shoei Barou is hands down one of the most proud and egotistic players in Blue Lock. Touting himself The King of Blue Lock, the character boasts exceptional strength and skills on the field. His domineering nature shows up in every facet of his life, but especially in his play style.

From episode 1 of the anime and chapter 5 of the manga, we have seen how physically strong Barou is, as he pretty much bulldozed his way through his opponent. Much like every other character, Barou also received his special weapons, which helped him unlock two new skills that took his soccer abilities to a different level.

What are Shoei Barou’s powers in Blue Lock?

Much like his explosive and dominating personality, Barou’s powers are not only strong but also destructive in nature. His two powers are called Villainous Soccer and Predator Eyes, both of which he uses to demolish his opponents and teammates alike.

In the beginning, Barou was an extremely arrogant player who thought he was better than every other player and regarded his teammates as pawns to use to reach his own goal. However, after a metaphorical loss against Isagi, Barou adopted an even more extremist approach to his already arrogant philosophy.

His perfectionist and obsessive personality remained in his game even though he matured as a player. When he gained his weapon, he finally awakened Villainous Soccer and Predator Eyes.

Just as the name suggests, Villainous Soccer is an explosive and selfish play style that pairs well with Barou’s exceptional ball control, and incredible shot power. This allows him to practically destroy his own teammates for the sake of his own selfish goal, which is to score. Disregarding all the conventional notions of soccer, Villanouse Soccer makes Barou an irregularity on the field that players have a hard time containing.

His other power, which is called Predator Eye, could be described as an antithesis to Meavision. Unlike Metavision, which expands the player's vision throughout the field, Predator Eye brings Barou’s focus down to solely on the goalkeeper. This narrow tunnel focus gives him the ability to take his prey off-guard like a predator and score a goal.

How do Barou’s powers help him on the field?

Barou’s awakening as a player happened pretty early on in the story when he was paired up with Nagi and Isagi against Reo, Rensuke, and Hyoma. But his true evolution happened during the Neo-Egoist League like a lot of other players in the league.

Through his incredibly powerful abilities, Barou scored in 3 of the 4 matches the Ubers team played, and had a total of 7 goals to his name after the fourth round of matches, which was the highest in the league. His ultimate awakening happened when he played against Yoichi Isagi and his team Bastard Munchen.

He revealed that his true goal was to conquer the world, become the King of soccer, and crush anybody who dared to stand in his way. He has a deep desire to leave his own mark on the sport with his playing style. However, unlike many other players, he wants to do it alone and without anybody’s help.

The top scorer even rejected Marc Snuffy who wanted him to be the next king of the Ubers. His arrogant personality and play style make Barou an indomitable opponent on the field and one of the strongest players in Blue Lock.

