Bocchi the Rock Recap Movies Share Latest Trailer; All We Know So Far

Bocchi the Rock! is set to release its second recap movie in Japan later this summer. The first movie, which retells the events of the original TV anime, has been a box office hit since its debut earlier this month. Fans eagerly await the second movie, which will be released later this summer, as a special trailer has been released.

Bocchi the Rock! Re:, its first compilation film, has become a major success in Japan, placing first at the box office and earning over 210 million yen in its opening weekend. This is one of the biggest debuts for a compilation film, despite the absence of new footage. Despite its popularity, Bocchi the Rock! has not received a second season for almost two years, indicating a need for a fresh start for the popular series.

Bocchi the Rock Recap Movies shares new trailer

Bocchi the Rock! Recap Films Part 1 and Part 2 will be released in the United States later this year, with the second screening in Japan on August 9th. Bocchi the Rock has shared a special trailer to hype up the release of these new recap movies.

The anime follows an extremely anxious and socially awkward Hitori Gotō, who longs to become a rock musician in spite of her struggles, while fulfilling her desires to one day make friends. She is suddenly given a chance to do so after she is taken in by another girl, Nijika Ijichi, to become a member of her newly formed Kessoku Band.

The anime series is currently streaming on Crunchyroll. They begin to tease the anime as such, "Hitori Gotoh, 'Bocchi-chan,' is a girl who's so introverted and shy around people that she'd always start her conversations with 'Ah...' During her middle school years, she started playing the guitar, wanting to join a band because she thought it could be an opportunity for even someone shy like her to also shine. But because she had no friends, she ended up practicing guitar for six hours every day all by herself."

The synopsis continues, "After becoming a skilled guitar player, she uploaded videos of herself playing the guitar to the internet under the name 'Guitar Hero' and fantasized about performing at her school's cultural festival concert. But not only could she not find any bandmates, before she knew it, she was in high school and still wasn't able to make a single friend! She was really close to becoming a shut-in, but one day, Nijika Ijichi, the drummer in Kessoku Band, reached out to her. And because of that, her everyday life started to change little by little..."

Is there a second season of Bocvhi the Rock?

Bocchi the Rock! has not received a second season due to its popularity and the success of the anime and the first compilation film. The manga had not yet gained significant popularity at the time, but the success of the anime and the first compilation film make it unlikely that Bocchi the Rock! would be a major hit, making a second season more plausible.

Another reason probably stems from the director of the anime, Keiichiro Saito. Keiichiro Saito famously directed Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End from 2023 to 2024, and considering how Bocchi the Rock!’s animation was one of its biggest appeals, CloverWorks likely didn’t want to greenlight Bocchi the Rock! season 2 while Keiichiro Saito was committed to other projects.

With Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End having ended some time ago, though, Keiichiro Saito should be available for big projects again, and with any luck, that would include Bocchi the Rock! season 2.

The prospect of Bocchi the Rock! getting a second season is nothing but exciting. The second season could feature a larger lineup of animators, potentially resulting in even better animation than the first season. The visuals of season 1 have already been praised, making Bocchi the Rock! one of the best-looking animes of all time.

A potential second season of Bocchi the Rock! would expand the cast and develop the main characters, bringing the story into its own. The manga arc would be great for animation, and with the success of the Bocchi the Rock! film, it's likely not too long before the story truly comes into its own.

