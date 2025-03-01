Bogus Skill Fruitmaster Episode 10: Dratena And Lena To Team Up; Recap, Release Date, Where To Watch And More

The last Bogus Skill Fruitmaster episode saw Lena arrive in Athena during the Dance of the Fairies festival and learn Dratena is from the disgraced Belbury family. She met Flower Hat, who bribed an informant and discovered Dratena was disowned after gaining necromancy and was taken in by Saint.

Dratena was located in the Theatre District, preparing to dance. Lena sympathized with her and helped her evade arrest. Meanwhile, Flower Hat sensed an ominous presence in the fairy stone, realizing she may need Lena and Dratena’s help.

Before the Fairy Festival concludes, a dark presence looms over Athena, causing birds to tremble and plants to wither in Bogus Skill Fruitmaster Episode 10. Sensing impending danger, Flower Hat and Yuan may track down Lena and Dratena, seeking their aid in confronting the threat.

According to the anime preview, monsters have begun appearing across the city, suggesting an external force is at play. Lena and Dratena may have to join forces to uncover and eliminate the source of the chaos.

Bogus Skill Fruitmaster Episode 10 is slated for release on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in most countries, with Japan's release set for Wednesday, March 5, 2025, at 12 am JST. The episode will be available for streaming on ABEMA in Japan and Crunchyroll internationally.

This includes regions such as North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, and India. In Japan, Bogus Skill Fruitmaster Episode 10 will air on local networks like BS Fuji, MBS, and Tokyo MX a week later and also stream on platforms like Lemino and Bandai Channel.

